FAYETTE — Several days after an explosion in this Seneca County town reverberated miles away, four people were charged with a criminal violation.
Sheriff Tim Luce said Shane Horning, 21, of Clyde; Sheldon Wise, 20, of Waterloo; Matthew Martin, 18, of Fayette; and Delmar Zimmerman, 19, of Seneca Falls, were charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct.
At about 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a field near Zwick and Disinger roads to check on reports of an explosion. Luce said the blast was heard miles away and caused a cut corn field to catch fire.
“I live near Connie’s Diner (in Waterloo) and I felt it,” Luce said. “It was a pretty good explosion.”
Luce said the four males allegedly used Tannerite to ignite a mix of gasoline and diesel fuel that caused the explosion. The sheriff explained that Tannerite is a brand name for a legal, two-part explosive commonly used for rifle targets, and when used as intended will not start fires.
“I was surprised you could buy this, but it’s not illegal to buy,” Luce said, noting the explosion was caused by someone shooting a rifle at the mixture. “When used improperly and mixed with other substances, this can make for a very dangerous situation. Luckily, no one got hurt.”
The Fayette Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Luce said the field belongs to the family of one of those charged, and the family did not want to press charges for the damage since the field will be plowed later.
Luce said investigating officers generated a lead on one of the alleged perpetrators and later learned the names of the other three.
“Once we knew about the first person, it spiraled from there,” he said, adding that deputies have responded to the area in the past for reports of speeders and other suspicious activity, but made no arrests.
Horning, Wise, Martin and Zimmerman will answer the charge in Town Court.