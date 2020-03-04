PALMYRA — Four Marion residents have been arrested over an alleged assault Sunday in Palmyra.
Anthony J. Rizzo, 32, Daniel J. Evans, 30, Sarah M. Hellis, 31, and Destinyann M. Gourney, 21, were charged by Wayne County sheriff’s investigators with felony counts of gang assault, assault, and conspiracy. They were taken to the county jail for arraignment.
Police said the alleged victim — a man — tried to message one of the females on Facebook, angering the group. They set up a meeting on the Erie Heritage canal path in Palmyra.
Palmyra police responded to the site about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The alleged victim told police he was assaulted by two white men, and identified one of them.
The alleged victim was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where sheriff’s investigators talked to him. Police said the man had several facial fractures and cuts to his face and was later taken to Rochester General Hospital for more treatment.
Police found one of the alleged assailants, who was with three other people causing a disturbance in Lyons shortly after the alleged incident in Palmyra. Rizzo, Hellis and Gourney were arrested Sunday, while Evans was arrested Monday.