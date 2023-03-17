WATERLOO — Two Democrats and two Republicans are vying for two seats on the five-member Village Board, each carrying a four-year term.
This year’s village elections are March 21 at the community center.
The seats of Democrat Lee Boise and Republican Les Marquart expire April 30. Boise is seeking reelection, while Marquart, whom voters chose as Seneca County treasurer in 2021, is not.
Currently, Republicans have a 3-2 majority on the board.
Joining Boise on the Democratic ticket is Larry Warfel, a member of the village Zoning Board of Appeals who is making his first try for elected office.
The Republican candidates are Patricia Bartran, who ran in 2021, and newcomer Andrew Trahms. Bartran and Trahms also appear on the Conservative Party line.
Current trustee Gina Suffredini is running for mayor. If she wins, she will vacate her seat. If that happens, the vacancy could be filled by appointment or not until the 2024 village elections.
The village has 2,843 registered voters.
Here’s a look at the trustee candidates (in alphabetical order):
PATRICIA BARTRAN
Age: 67
Address: 86 Stark St.
Education: Waterloo High School.
Work: Retired employee of the New York State Unified Court System in Seneca and Ontario counties.
Political experience: Ran for village trustee in 2021.
Family: Husband, Mike; three children; two grandchildren.
What motivated you to again seek a trustee seat?
I am running for village trustee in response to our current tax rate increase. I have a desire to help local businesses thrive and encourage new businesses to come to Waterloo. I feel there is a need for better communication between the board and residents.
What do you see as the two or three major issues facing the village and how would you address them?
Three of the most important issues the village faces are high taxes, increasing water and sewer rates, and lack of communication between village government and residents and the town of Waterloo.
Under the current board, taxes increased 6% for 2023, making Waterloo the village with the fourth-highest tax rate in the state.
Water and sewer rates need to be reevaluated. The village supplies water to several towns in the county and provide maintenance of that system. It is time to explore the possibility of creating a water district.
Open communication with village residents is a must, as is having good communication with other town boards. Without resident input, concerns about issues are not known. The board should also encourage communication with local businesses, supporting their growth and promoting the creation of a business association.
Do you support the effort to have Seneca County share its sales tax revenue with the villages?
I would like to see Seneca County share their sales tax revenue with the village. This would help lower our tax rate and help with the purchase or repair of equipment needed in various departments.
Do you favor a study on dissolution of the village and merging it with the town, as was done in Seneca Falls in 2011?
I am not in favor of dissolution of the village. We need stronger leadership and teamwork on the board in order to find new ways to become financially sound. The board needs to look at the budgets of all departments line by line and make the necessary changes and cuts that will allow our village to become stronger and thrive.
Do you feel the village is going in the right direction?
The village has many issues and struggles, and I feel that we are at a point where new leadership is needed for us to thrive as a community again. We need to encourage village residents to get involved in making the community more unified. With strong leadership, we can have better communication both within the village and with other communities, allowing us to help each community to grow and succeed.
LEE BOISE
Age: 68
Address: 159 Virginia St.
Education: Newark High School; Alfred State College; St. John Fisher College
Work: Retired senior project manager, ITT Goulds Pumps
Political experience: Village trustee since 2019, deputy mayor
Family: Wife, Kim; children Tim, Ashleigh, Kevin; six grandchildren
What motivated you to seek reelection to your trustee seat?
I am proud of the work I have put in the last four years, participating in every agenda item vote at every Village Board meeting. The board worked with the village administrator and grant writers to obtain $2.9 million in grants supporting new businesses and development downtown. We have new businesses; an improved, cleaner-looking downtown; more affordable housing in the LaFayette Apartments in the old Main Street School and downtown apartments; and a beautiful remodel of the historic Grange Hall. I am motivated to continue supporting future investments and being part of these and other investments for the next four years.
What do you see as the two or three major issues facing the village and how would you address them?
The cost to our residents to maintain our aged infrastructure of roads, water and sewer. I support joint infrastructure discussions with the towns of Waterloo and Fayette to best maximize engineering, manpower, equipment and grant opportunities. Continue to get grants, establish bonds and evaluate how to repair infrastructure in a more cost-efficient manner. I would establish a citizen’s group to communicate and provide needed input.
Another is the impact of the lack of taxable properties in the village. The village has about a third of its assessed properties that are tax-exempt. We need to attract more businesses, work closely with developers and establish a more robust way of promoting the opportunities we have to be attractive to new business.
Third, we have an outstanding volunteer fire department that is sorely in need of equipment, such as a new fire engine. Fire experts and government oversight agencies have given the highest marks in response time, professionalism, record-keeping, training and ability to perform at the highest level required to ensure safety. I will be a voice for them and pursue their needs. I will continue to pursue establishing a fire district or any other way that will get our great fire department the equipment they need.
Do you support the effort to have Seneca County share its sales tax revenue with the villages?
I wholeheartedly support the county sharing a small portion of sales taxes with the villages. The villages would be the best stewards to utilize the tax dollars and would help us grow and create more revenue for the village and county. We are a great investment.
Do you favor a study on dissolution of the village and merging it with the town, as was done in Seneca Falls in 2011?
I absolutely favor a study of dissolution and merging with the town. We need to work with the facts, experts, and also look at benchmarks where this has been done in other villages, seeing their successes and failures. It is essential we openly share all information with our residents so their input is recognized and they will have all the correct facts when and if their vote is cast.
Do you feel the village is going in the right direction?
The village is going in the right direction. We need more citizen input regarding our strategic direction. We need to establish effective tools for communication. We have a strategic plan for the village that should be constantly evaluated as to direction and citizens input.
ANDREW TRAHMS
Age: 34
Address: 216 E. William St.
Education: Waterloo High School; Utica College
Work: Owner of a small construction company, real estate investor.
Political experience: None.
Family: Wife, Jillian; daughters Olivia and Sophia.
What motivated you to seek election to a trustee seat?
I am very proud of being a village resident. I was born and raised here, and serving this community is my passion. I am new to politics, and while my experience may be looked at as a downfall for helping us get out of our current situation, I am no stranger to hard work and creatively finding solutions to overcoming different issues. I am inspired by current board members and residents who have served the community for a long time. I truly believe it is time for my generation to step up and serve in any way we can.
What do you see as the two or three major issues facing the village and how would you address them?
One major issue is poor budgeting and planning for the future of our village fire department. They currently operate with outdated equipment that, if not addressed immediately, I believe will become a major issue for village residents financially and safety wise. One viable option I want to look into is to create a fire district with neighboring fire departments, putting the decision-making in the hands of people who know the job the best.
Another issue is the continual rise in water and sewer prices. I am not ignorant of the fact that our water and sewer systems have to be managed and upgraded to meet the demands of their customers, and that takes significant financial assets to do so. I do not believe the financial burden should be solely put on village residents. If we control and distribute a majority of the water in the area, why do village residents pay the most for this service?
There are issues dealing with increases to taxes. We want to pay our fair share to support each other and we want a flourishing downtown that provides plenty to do for all ages. We can accomplish these goals, but it will take a unified front and, for some reason, I feel unity and teamwork have been lost through ego and party lines.
Do you support the effort to have Seneca County share its sales tax revenue with the villages?
I would support, but not be reliant on, the effort to have Seneca County share its sales tax with the villages. I would like to do more research on how this affects us as a whole. I do not want to become reliant on that as a definite means for us year to year, potentially allowing us to continue poor budgeting and spending habits. I would like to see that money go to continuing to rehab buildings and sidewalks.
Do you favor a study on dissolution of the village and merging it with the town, as was done in Seneca Falls in 2011?
I am open to understanding all options and exploring resolutions available before taking any necessary action. I am not in favor of dissolution of the village but would be in favor of proposals that could measure the effectiveness of current village operations. We have witnessed the full dissolution process in Seneca Falls. From what I have heard, it was not the smoothest transition and took some time to adjust between town and village to come together as one. Seneca Falls had $3 million a year from Seneca Meadows that helped in the transition, which we do not have.
Do you feel the village is going in the right direction?
The Covid-19 pandemic and dealing with inflation have negatively impacted the village but should not be used as an excuse for poor fiscal management. While I know the current board members have good intentions and perform to the best of their ability, it is time we go in a different direction with fresh ideas and thinking outside the box. If the direction the village is headed does not change, the financial burden on residents will increase. The village is facing a major increase in taxes proposed by our current board members due to poor management and budgeting, which had led to the village’s deteriorating infrastructure.
LARRY WARFEL
Age: 76
Address: 38 W. Main St.
Education: Penn Manor High School, Millersville, Pa.; Lancaster Bible School
Work: Self-employed at BLG Auction Service
Political experience: Member of village Zoning Board of Appeals
Family: Wife, Beverly; six children living in Pennsylvania and Oho; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
What motivated you to seek election to a trustee seat?
My motivation to seek election is to improve the village by adding my past experiences of leadership and knowledge of business.
What do you see as the two or three major issues facing the village and how would you address them?
In my opinion, the major issues are lack of qualified direction and the ability to get things done on a timely basis.
Do you support the effort to have Seneca County share its sales tax revenue with the villages?
I feel we need to reap the awards of being in the community and the monies given the county ... sales tax revenue should be shared.
Do you favor a study on dissolution of the village and merging it with the town, as was done in Seneca Falls in 2011?
To dissolve the village, a lot of items have to be addressed, such as shared departments, shared income and expenses, why dissolution is workable or not. The pride of who we are is not a reason to not dissolve, but rather how can we improve the village and or town. One of the reasons we don’t get more grant monies is we do not have enough income to get grants. So if we have to join forces with the town to get more grant money, that is something to think about.
Do you feel the village is going in the right direction?
To know if Waterloo is going in the right direction, we must be aware of changes. If we as a village don’t embrace the changes or at least pay attention to changes, the village could cease as a village.