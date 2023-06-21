FAYETTE — There will not be a Democratic Party slate of candidates for town offices this fall.
No candidates were nominated at a June 14 caucus held at the home of party Chair Cindy Lorenzetti. The Democrats were seeking candidates for two Town Board seats and the town clerk/tax collector position.
Other scheduled Democratic Party caucuses in Seneca County:
• Romulus, June 26, 6 p.m., town Municipal Building, 1435 Prospect St., Willard. The party is looking for candidates for town supervisor, town clerk/tax collector, town justice, two Town Board seats, and highway superintendent.
• Lodi, June 28, 6 p.m., Lodi Fire Department, 8440 N. Main St. The party hopes to nominate candidates for town supervisor, town clerk/tax collector, two Town Board seats, and highway superintendent.
• Varick, July 12, 6 p.m., 4816 Route 89. The party is seeking candidates for town supervisor, town clerk, two Town Board seats, and highway superintendent.
Meanwhile, Democratic Party caucuses in Seneca Falls and Waterloo have not been scheduled yet and will not happen prior to June 27.
Seneca Falls Democrats will be seeking candidates for town supervisor, town clerk, town justice, two Town Board seats, and highway superintendent.
In Waterloo, Democrats will be looking for candidates at the caucus for town justice, two Town Board seats, and tax collector to fill the final two years of a vacant seat now filled by appointment.