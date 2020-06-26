MANCHESTER — Four people were injured Friday morning when a barn collapsed near Stafford Road in this Ontario County town.
County Undersheriff Dave Frasca said five contractors were taking down the barn for the homeowners, Danny and Margaret Kelly, at approximately 7:45 a.m. when the roof collapsed. The contractors planned to relocate the barn in another county.
Craig Partee, 49, of Seneca Falls, was trapped for about 60 minutes before he was extricated by police and other first responders. Partee, who was unconscious at the scene, was flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he is being treated for lower leg injuries and chest pain.
Jeffrey Mashewske, 52, of Newark, was taken by ambulance to Strong. He is being treated for a cut to his head and back pain.
Anthony Mashewske, 22, of Newark, was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua for injuries to an arm.
Nicholas McCann, 20, of Waterloo, was checked over at the scene by ambulance personnel for minor injuries. He did not need to be taken to a hospital.
Craig Cavanaugh, 37, of Geneva, was not in the barn when it collapsed. He was not hurt.
A portion of the road was closed for about two hours while emergency personnel was on the scene. Also responding, in addition to the sheriff's office and Mercy Flight, were firefighters from Shortsville, Manchester, and Farmington, Shortsville Ambulance and Finger Lakes Ambulance.