CANANDAIGUA — Heavy rains and severe flooding created a disaster for many upstate farmers in 2019.
On Friday, U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a natural-disaster designation for 43 upstate counties. Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties are among those.
The designation allows communities hurt by extreme weather to access certain federal assistance, such as emergency loans and other aid programs, from the Farm Service Agency to help recover their losses.
“This will allow FSA emergency loans and other assistance to flow to communities that need it,” said Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, in a press release. “New York has a strong farming tradition and it is time for our farmers to get the help they need to recover.”
“From corner to corner of the state, I have seen firsthand the aftermath of last year’s severe rain and flooding,” Schumer said. “Thankfully, this disaster declaration means our upstate farmers and growers will have access to critical emergency loans and more at a time when they need it the most.”