WATERLOO — Four Packwood Road property owners have been nominated by Seneca County and the town of Waterloo to be ad hoc members of the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment that will review the proposed Trelina Solar Energy proposal for a solar project in the west end of the town.
One has asked that his name be withdrawn.
They would join the five permanent members of the siting board in reviewing plans for an 80 megawatt solar project on 400 acres of leased land bound by Packwood, Serven and Border City roads and Pre-Emption Street.
The county and town nominated these three:
• Richard Swinehart of 575 Packwood Road. He is an attorney, the former Seneca County district attorney (2002 to 2009) and is currently counsel and chief operating officer of Waterloo Container in Seneca Falls.
• George Dutton of 234 Packwood Road. He is a retired school psychologist for the Waterloo school district. He has withdrawn from consideration.
• Randy Neth of 216 Packwood Road. He is a senior vice president of Blue Cross-Blue Shield in Rochester.
The county also added the nomination of Joseph Wukitsch of 207 Packwood Road. He is a retired officer of the Rochester Police Department.
Wukitsch has been outspoken in expressing concerns about the solar project proposed by Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources.
Trelina officials are using the Article 10 review process prescribed by the Siting Board. The next step is a stipulation conference to see if the town, siting board and Trelina officials can agree on the scope and nature of studies to be done on the project as a factor in making a decision on the application.
There also will be public hearings in the spring.