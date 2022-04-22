PENN YAN — There will be four candidates for one position on the school board in the upcoming election.
District officials said Kelly Christensen, Ken Kamholtz, Brian Shriver and Kenneth Walker will be on the ballot, running for one seat that carries a three-year term.
Officials noted that incumbents Phyllis Bacher, Kathy Guenther and Malia Spofford Xavier are not running for reelection, but just one seat is available since voters approved a 2021 measure to reduce the number of board members from nine to seven.
The annual budget vote and board election will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 17 in the Penn Yan Academy gymnasium.