SENECA FALLS — Faced with stagnant state aid, a tax cap, and pandemic-related and other rising costs, the four school districts in Seneca County have chipped in money to hire a grant writer.
The Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Romulus and South Seneca districts each contributed $25,000.
A job description has been created, and the districts were going to post the job internally, within the four districts, before looking elsewhere if needed, said Seneca Falls Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman.
“With the craziness of creating and moving closer to implementing our reopening plans, we had to set it aside,” Clingerman said. “We hope to get back on this in the next couple of weeks.
“Without someone who knows our communities and knows grant writing, it is difficult to secure many of the grants that are out there for schools. We see this as an opportunity to gain additional resources.”
Romulus Superintendent Martin Rotz said the four districts have been working on this position for a long time “as a way for all of us to dedicate a share of the cost with the goal of securing grant funding through the county that would support each of the districts. It’s a great opportunity to leverage $25,000 toward a much more valuable position to help enhance programming for our schools.”