SENECA FALLS — Four people supported the reestablishment of the Seneca Falls historic district and its historic landmarks at a Monday public hearing conducted by the Seneca Falls Heritage Preservation Commission.
Francis Caraccilo, Susan Sauvageau, Allison Stokes and Jean Gilroy spoke in favor of recreating and reestablishing the same historic district that existed when the former village of Seneca Falls, which created the district, dissolved Dec. 31, 2011.
Eventually, the Town Board will receive a recommendation on reestablishing the historic district from the HPC and will vote on the issue. Town Board members Doug Avery and David DeLelys attended the 20-minute hearing but did not speak.
The litigation between the HPC, Town Board and Huntington Building owner Peter Koch led to a ruling by State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Doyle in August that a timing technicality when the historic district transitioned from the village to the town rendered the district not legal.
Doyle said the district could be reestablished, and the HPC began that process.
Meanwhile, Koch’s legal challenge has been withdrawn, and he has dropped negotiations with Circle K for the Huntington Building purchase. The Ohio-based chain wanted Koch to demolish the 1870-era building so it could build a new gas station and convenience store over two parcels on Fall Street.
Koch recently said he has agreed to sell the property instead to Home Leasing Inc. of Rochester, which wants to preserve the structure for housing and other uses. Having the property within an official historic district would help that project become reality.