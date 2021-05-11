WATERLOO — Seneca County has received five proposals related to the sale of 58 acres of county-owned land on Keady and Parmenter roads in the town of Lodi, and the county Board of Supervisors and its Public Works Committee are analyzing those responses.
In addition, supervisors have received input from four county residents expressing concerns regarding possible development on the land. Emails from those four residents will be shared at today’s 6 p.m. bull Board of Supervisors meeting in the county office building.
County Manager Mitch Rowe said two of the proposals suggest using the land for passive recreation purposes, another proposes low-density housing, and the other pair float the idea of a limited number of seasonal cabins for rent.
Kelly Paonessa, Lindsay Ruth, Rachel Ruth and Paul Gorgen emailed the board with concerns about the various ideas. At least three of the four have ties to land bordering or near the parcel to be sold.
Also on today’s agenda:
• A new, full-time assistant public defender with a salary of $80,000 and fringe benefits totaling $21,730. The cost would be covered by money the county will receive from the state under the Hurrell-Harring settlement.
• The appointment of Dr. Joseph Lorenzetti to a six-year term as the physician member of the county Board of Health.
• A contract with the New York State Environmental Facilities Corp. to participate in the septic system replacement program. The EFC has awarded the county up to $250,000 to replace existing cesspool and septic systems that are contaminating groundwater and surface water in areas near Seneca and Cayuga lakes. The program would offer homeowners up to 50% of the cost of replacing those systems, up to $10,000, from now until Dec. 31, 2026.
• Extension of the contract between the sheriff’s office and the Romulus school district for a school resource officer. The district would pay the county $40,000 for that officer.
• A non-binding resolution calling on the state Department of Environmental Conservation to study and develop regulations for cryptocurrency or bitcoin mining.
• A request for an amendment to state tax law to expand the ways revenue the county receives from its 3% room occupancy tax can be spent.
• Giving the county manager and county attorney the go-ahead to replace the current contract the county has with Enterprise Fleet Management Services for repair and maintenance work with a new bid process.