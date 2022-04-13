WATERLOO — The only local race on the Seneca County primary election ballot involves county Democrats.
The county’s enrolled Democrats elect one woman and one man to serve two-year terms on the New York State Democratic Party Committee from each Assembly district. Susan Sauvageau of Seneca Falls and Ted Young of Waterloo, the incumbent 131st Assembly District committee members, are being challenged this year by Rachel Weil of Seneca Falls and Jerry Withers of Waterloo.
Sauvageau and Young filed a general objection to the Weil and Withers petitions, but they did not follow up with specific objections by Tuesday’s deadline, meaning Weil and Withers will be on the ballot.
Democrats in the towns of Junius, Tyre, Waterloo, Seneca Falls, and Fayette are eligible to vote for the committee members.
There will be other primary elections for various state positions.
The state’s primary elections are slated for June 28.