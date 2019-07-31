BRANCHPORT — The Paddle Keuka 5K will return this Saturday to the Finger Lakes Museum campus, marking its fourth consecutive year of racing down the bank of Sugar Creek to Keuka Lake and back.
The race welcomes canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards in two divisions, unlimited and recreational, to accommodate all experience levels and ages.
The recreational category is open to participants 17 and older. A division designed for fun, it is open to novice and less-experienced participants, with boats up to 17 feet in length.
The unlimited category is for the single kayak and more-experienced racer, with boats in excess of 17 feet in length.
Multiple medal categories will be awarded for overall, male, female, tandem, and various age winners in the canoe, kayak and SUP categories.
“The Paddle Keuka 5K race is one of my favorites: great environment, clean water, friendly people, good food and well organized,” said Dan Murn, the event’s overall winner in 2016 and ’17. “I have competed in events all over the country and Europe for 40 years. This event is as good as any that I have experienced.”
If you’re not on the water, there are additional ways to share in the fun.
Grove Boys Catering serves up a chicken barbecue after the race. Pre-order tickets are available online for racers and spectators.
All race and barbecue proceeds benefit the Finger Lakes Museum.
Sponsoring the Paddle Keuka 5K is an opportunity to support the Museum’s mission — the creation of a place that inspires appreciation and stewardship of the cultural heritage and ecological evolution of the vast and beautiful Finger Lakes region.
To register, to find out more, and to learn more about sponsor opportunities, visit www.FingerLakesMuseum.org, email race director Debbie Lyon at dlyon@fingerlakesmuseum.org, or call (315) 595-2200.
