PENN YAN — A three-time convicted drug dealer has been arrested by village police again — this time for allegedly selling cocaine shortly after his release from prison.
Shawntee T. Myricks, 39, of Seneca Falls, was charged Monday with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Myricks was arrested on a warrant after he was indicted by a county grand jury. He was taken into custody by Ontario County sheriff’s deputies in Farmington and turned over to village police.
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said Myricks sold cocaine on multiple dates in the village earlier this year. Dunham added that Myricks was in possession of drugs, a handheld stun gun, multiple cell phones, and more than $1,000 in cash when he was taken into custody.
“This is the fourth time he has been arrested for selling drugs,” Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said.
Myricks was arraigned in Yates County Court. County Judge Jason Cook remanded Myricks to the county jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, $40,000 bond, or $60,000 partially secured bond.
Myricks was arrested and convicted twice in Ontario County for selling drugs, in 2005 and 2012. He served short prison sentences for each conviction.
He was arrested by Penn Yan police in 2018 following an investigation by the PYPD and county sheriff’s office. Casella said Myricks pleaded guilty in 2019 and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Myricks was released on parole in March.