Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Genesee Valley and northern Finger Lakes. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. &&