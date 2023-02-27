COVERT — The South Seneca school district is making grief counselors available this week following the death of a fourth-grader in a car accident Friday.
On Monday, the Seneca County sheriff’s office identified the student as Ellamae McLaughlin, 9. She was in a vehicle with three other people, including her mother and sister, when it suddenly went off Route 89 — hitting a culvert and multiple trees — and careened down a deep embankment, landing in a small body of water.
Sheriff Tim Luce said Kymbra McLaughlin, 45, was driving north at the time of the accident, just after 5:30 p.m. She suffered an extensive hand injury and was taken by Trumansburg Ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Luce said Ellamae McLaughlin suffered extensive injuries and was taken by Trumansburg Ambulance to Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, where she was pronounced dead.
Two other passengers, Makaila McLaughlin and Isabella Cotto, both 12, suffered minor injuries and were taken by South Seneca Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Thompson said Makaila and Isabella managed to get out of the vehicle, climb what Thompson described as a gorge, and flag down a passing driver. That prompted a massive emergency response that included sheriff’s deputies and state police, area ambulance crews, and firefighters from Trumansburg, Interlaken, Ovid, and Ithaca.
“Rescue efforts were extremely challenging and rope rescue teams were deployed to the scene,” Luce said.
“Our South Seneca community is devastated to learn about the loss of Ellamae McLaughlin, a 4th grade student who passed away as a result of a car accident Friday,” South Seneca Superintendent Stephen Parker Zielinski wrote in a letter posted on the district’s website.
Zielinski said the district’s crisis team met over the weekend to prepare for the return of school Monday.
“We will have counseling staff available throughout the week for those mostly closely affected by the grief we all share at the news,” he wrote. “Others involved in the accident have survived and continue to receive treatment. We are grateful for first responders and all who acted heroically at the scene. For anyone who needs support and would like to be connected with a counselor, please do not hesitate to contact a principal in either building and we will follow up promptly.”
In an email to the Times Monday, Zielinski said the McLaughlin family had planned a move from South Seneca to Ithaca over the February break.
“For both Ellamae and Makaila (grade 6), the day before break was their last school day with us,” he said. “Isabella remains with us, also in 6th grade.”
The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.
Anyone who may have seen it or have more information is encouraged to contact Thompson at 315-220-3449.