FAYETTE — Tom Fox has been re-elected chairman of the Seneca County Republican Committee.
The committee elected officers at its Oct. 3 reorganization meeting at the Fayette Fire Department.
Fox, a Varick resident, is a former Seneca County sheriff and is currently a member of the Varick Town Board. He was re-elected for a two-year term.
Also re-elected were Michael Mirras of Seneca Falls, 1st vice-chairman; Sueann Fisher of Waterloo; 2nd vice chairwoman; Sandra Ferrara of Seneca Falls, secretary; and Doris Ross of Waterloo, treasurer.
District Attorney candidate John Nabinger and Seneca Falls Town Supervisor candidate Mike Ferrara also addressed the committee.
The county GOP also voted to endorse incumbent Congressman Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, and unanimously endorsed incumbent County Clerk Christina Lotz of Seneca Falls for re-election in 2020.