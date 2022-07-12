GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District recently held a reveal party at the Dove Block Project for the artwork for Fox Run Vineyards Glorious Garlic Festival presented by Bank of The Finger Lakes, set for Aug. 6-7.
The design is the work of local artist Mike Jasik of Lost FLX.
“When designing these, I wanted to highlight the festival’s new location on Seneca Lake,” Jasik said. “I had a vision of ‘James and the Giant Peach’ in my head and took inspiration from there, picturing a giant head of garlic in the Geneva harbor. I illustrated this with a garlic bulb floating in water. On the poster, I got more imaginative by showing a garlic iceberg, referencing our Pleistocene glacial origins, and using the lake’s depth to symbolize an endless amount of garlic. You can never have too much. I look forward to seeing where these posters go in years to come.”
The festival sponsors lauded the work.
“We are thrilled with this year’s poster,” said Fox Run owners Scott and Ruth Osborn. “The artwork is amazing — making it worthy of framing. The Fox Run team is looking forward to working with the GBID to host the festival on the lakefront as it is a perfect spot with plenty of space. Our hope is that this festival will grow and become one of the premier festivals in New York State.”
The posters will be available for sale at the Garlic Festival and at the BID office at One Franklin Square.
The Glorious Garlic Festival is set for Aug. 6-7 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Geneva waterfront, with a special downtown concert the Friday before (Aug. 5) from 5-10 p.m. featuring music from Breakfast Club and Dead Letter Office.