WATERLOO — Tom Fox wants to be elected to another two-year term as chairman of the Seneca County Republican Party.
Fox, a member of the Varick Town Board, served as Seneca County sheriff from 1991 to 2003.
The county Republican Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fayette Fire House on Route 414 for its required reorganizational meeting, a gathering that includes election of officers.
“I have a great group of people on the Republican Committee and we’re starting to fire on all cylinders,” Fox said. “The Democratic mentality seems to be investigate everything, agree to nothing, give away everything with no answers or solutions to anything. Keeping Republicans in office is critical and we have to fight like hell to stop the new liberal mentality.”
Fox said all other current party officers will seek re-election Thursday: 1st vice-chairman Michael Mirras of Seneca Falls, 2nd vice-chairwoman Sue Ann Fisher of Waterloo, secretary Sandra Ferrara of Seneca Falls, and treasurer Doris Ross of Waterloo.