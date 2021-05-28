PENN YAN — The owners of a well-known village business consider themselves fortunate that only minor injuries resulted from the collapse of a building frame due to strong winds from a thunderstorm.
Village police said the incident happened about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Knapp & Schlappi Lumber Co. on Lake Street. Workers were putting up a barn-type building at the time.
“Luckily, nobody was seriously injured or killed,” police Chief Tom Dunham said.
The Penn Yan Fire Department, Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps and personnel from the county emergency management office also responded. Police said three of the four people injured were taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.
In a Facebook post, Knapp & Schlappi said the building was going to house a new mill shop. The workers were outside the building when it collapsed.
“We are extremely lucky that we had no serious injuries, as this freak accident due to the burst of wind from the storm could have been very tragic,” the post read. “We are all devastated and in shock, but also very fortunate everything can be replaced. Please bear with us as we handle cleaning up the area and rebuilding. We are thankful to be part of this community and for everyone’s support.”
Officials in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties did not report any significant storm damage other than the Penn Yan incident.
Melissa Taylor, Seneca County’s director of emergency management, said about 1,500 New York State Electric & Gas customers in Seneca Falls lost power for less than two hours Wednesday afternoon.