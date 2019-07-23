GENEVA — It’s been about 75 years since Charlie Rogers dodged anti-aircraft fire — on numerous occasions — to aid in the liberation of France and help the Allies prevail in World War II.
Now nearing 100, the longtime Geneva resident still remembers those days with clarity — and some humor — after receiving the prestigious French Legion of Honor.
“This is a great medal for anybody to get. I really earned it,” Rogers said with a laugh from his home in Marlborough, Mass., where he has lived for the past 16 years. “Those Germans didn’t want me up there in my plane.”
The Legion of Honor was created by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802 to acknowledge exceptional military service to France. Rogers and several other World War II veterans from New England received the medal during a July 16 ceremony at the Boston-area home of French Consul General Arnaud Mentre.
Rogers served in World War II from January 1942 to August 1945. He was a “grasshopper pilot” for the U.S. Army Air Corps, flying an unarmed plane to scout terrain and direct artillery fire.
“We flew a little Piper Cub only about 800 feet above the front lines,” he said. “We would give the coordinates to the artillery.”
Rogers — nicknamed “Buck” by his fellow pilots — flew more than 120 missions in French, Austrian and German airspace. He was the target of anti-aircraft fire during most of those missions and often had to deal with bad weather, mountains, and taking off and landing on rough terrain.
Not surprisingly, he escaped death or injury more than once.
“I almost lost my left leg once,” he said. “My sergeant always checked the plane after we were done, and he noticed a hole. The bullet went right past the left pedal. It was about half an inch away.”
On another occasion, Rogers traded patrols with another pilot who was killed by German planes.
“His name was Martin, and he got a hold of me one afternoon and said ‘Charlie, you’ve got the dawn patrol. Would you trade with me? I did,’” Rogers recalled. “Two Messerschmitts were waiting for the dawn patrol and filled them full of bullets.”
Rogers received three American air medals in the war. A full chapter on his war years is part of the book “My Father’s War,” by Charley Valera, who nominated Rogers for the Legion of Honor.
Of notable importance was his participation in the Battle of Aschaffenburg (Germany) in 1945. He helped provide cover fire for Gen. George Patton’s troops as they tried to secure the city and move deeper into enemy territory.
After returning home, Rogers — who achieved the rank of first lieutenant — graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology and had a long career as an art director and commercial artist. He also is the longest living member of the Geneva Fire Department, having joined the Hydrant Hose Company in 1946.
Several years ago, a few members of the Hydrant Hose went to Marlborough to present Rogers with a 70-year award. Rogers’ sister, Na￼ncy Smith, still lives in Geneva.
Members of Rogers’ family who live in Massachusetts were on hand to see him get the Legion of Honor. Rogers was actually set to receive the medal several years ago, but an application snafu delayed the honor.
“The people of France will never forget your courage and your devotion to the great cause of freedom,” Mentre wrote in a letter to Rogers. “It is a true pleasure for me to convey to you our sincere and warm congratulations.”
Rogers plans to do some more celebrating later this year, as Nov. 7 will mark his 100th birthday.
“They are planning a big party for me in my building,” he said.
