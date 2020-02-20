SYRACUSE — Francis Conole said it was no fluke he was able to secure the endorsement from Onondaga County Democrats in the quest for the party’s nomination and the chance to take on Republican Congressman John Katko in the race for the 24th District seat this November.
“We’ve worked really hard over the past 10 months,” he said Wednesday. “We’ve been in all four counties. We’ve knocked on doors. We’ve engaged with (Democratic) committee members.”
Last Saturday, Conole won the party’s endorsement over 2018 Democratic nominee Dana Balter, getting about 54 percent of the votes. The third Democrat in the race is Roger Misso.
Earlier last week, Conole won the endorsement of Cayuga County Democrats. Wayne’s committee is not making an endorsement, while Oswego County Democratic Committee members endorsed Balter.
Conole said Onondaga Democratic leaders see his “fresh leadership and bold ideas” for addressing issues such as rising healthcare and prescription drug costs, as well as his concern for climate change and a GOP tax plan that he said favors the wealthy over middle- and lower-income Americans.
The U.S. Naval Academy graduate also thinks Democratic leaders in Onondaga County like his 22 years of military service, including high-level leadership positions.
“I think it’s my resume of leadership and also my deep roots in the community,” he said. “They see that background and they see me as the best candidate to beat John Katko in November.”
Conole said his campaign has received a big shot of energy with the key committee endorsements.
“There’s a lot of excitement and energy around our campaign,” he said. “People understand what’s at stake here.”
And while Conole may have won key endorsements, the nomination is hardly a lock. He will battle against Balter — who lost to Katko by five percentage points in 2018 and finished second to Conole the Onondaga County Committee voting — and Red Creek native and Syracuse resident Roger Misso in the June 23 primary.
Balter plans to stay in the race, and Misso announced Wednesday that he will collect the necessary signatures in the four counties in the district to get on the primary ballot. Those petitions are due by the end of March.