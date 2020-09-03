GENEVA — At-Large City Councilor Frank Gaglianese III has made one thing clear: He’s not going anywhere.
In a discussion leading up to separate City Council votes Wednesday night to censure the Republican and demand that he resign over disparaging comments he admitted to making about a segment of the Black Lives Matter movement and a police reform discussion sponsored by Hobart and William Smith Colleges — councilors approved the former and rejected the latter — Gaglianese spoke for the first time publicly since issuing a public apology a day after his remarks were posted on social media.
The original resolution to censure him and ask for his resignation was presented by Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan and Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera. The city’s Ethics Board ruled that Gaglianese violated several tenets of good conduct related to remarks he made that were captured on video.
Gaglianese said he had not commented on what he said on the video because he was getting vilified on social media and in public comment portions of City Council meetings both in August and again last evening.
“Why should I answer to these people who have dehumanized me?” he said.
Gaglianese said there was a back story to what he had been recorded saying that was missing from the videos, but he did not provide details.
“No one knows the real truth,” he said. “No one should have to go through that no matter what they did. … I’m not resigning.”
In a video from the Back the Blue rally held July 19, Gaglianese was heard not only denigrating a July 18 Hobart and William Smith Colleges police accountability virtual forum but also making a threat, saying, “The college did their whole thing? For police accountability? If I could have got a gun and shot the squares on my computer screen and killed everybody … disgusting.”
He also remarked on video: “This is what the silent majority is all about. This is the country, not the minority little squawkers that think that their voices are being heard. It’s not. This is what it’s all about. You keep poking the bear and more people like this will be coming out.”
Gaglianese called it a “private conversation that got hacked.”
He also said that comments most had interpreted as being aimed at members of the BLM movement were instead intended for professors and others from HWS involved with the police reform discussion, not the People’s Peaceful Protest.
Gaglianese also said there was no threat of violence in the remarks he made.
“Shooting your computer screen is not a threat,” he said.
He also assailed members of Council who didn’t reach out to him after the remarks were aired and took aim at Mayor Steve Valentino, who he said talked with him for just a few moments about the video before making a public call for his resignation.
Gaglianese said he learned much from what happened and added that he would not wish what happened to him to anyone on Council, even those whose policies and actions he may oppose.
“I’ve got to live with this every single day,” he said. “I’m not asking for a second chance. I have no intention to resign.”
He said it’s time to move on.
“We have big business that needs discussing besides Frank Gaglianese,” he said, referring to the city’s troubled finances in the wake of COVID-19.
“I’m over this,” Gaglianese said. “You can take this resolution and do whatever you want with this.”
What Council ultimately determined, at the suggestion of Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett, was to split the resolution to censure the councilor and ask for his resignation into two resolutions.
The first resolution to censure Gaglianese was approved unanimously, with the embattled councilor abstaining. The second resolution asking for Gaglianese to resign was defeated by a 5-4 vote, with Gaglianese allowed to vote no after being told he had to abstain from the first vote.
Some questioned whether asking for a fellow councilor’s resignation is proper.
“It’s abhorrent behavior,” said Pruett. “There should be a trial before execution.”
Regan read a statement prior to the introduction of the resolution.
“This difficult resolution is presented to express our reaction as City Council and as individual councilors to the hateful words spoken by Councilor At Large Frank Gaglianese in reaction to an educational forum on police accountability boards held July 18,” she said. “His words are included in this resolution — but they are now familiar to us all. We have heard them on recorded video and heard his acknowledgment of them on a Facebook page statement. But we have heard nothing further from the Councilor to ‘explain’ these statements. And now it appears he has ‘moved on,’ behaving as if it’s all ‘business as usual.’ Well, many of us others find it hard to ‘be over’ statements as unnerving as these.”
Camera said Gaglianese’s words had reverberations around the city, and in the process, made him feel less safe. He said he never locked his car before. He does now.
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone said he was also appalled by Gaglianese’s remarks, calling them “deplorable,” but believed that Council actions should have teeth. He suggested the city develop an impeachment process.