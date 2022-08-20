Fratto is a name lots of Genevans know.
It might be through the family company, Geneva Granite or its related businesses, or for local boxing legend Rocky Fratto.
But for Mario Fratto, Rocky’s son, name recognition is just one of the challenges he faces heading into Tuesday’s Republican primary in the reconfigured and heavily red-leaning 24th Congressional District.
He faces Claudia Tenney, a sitting member of Congress with a $2 million campaign war chest and the endorsement of the man Fratto often expresses admiration for, former President Donald Trump.
Tenney, who currently represents the 22nd District, which includes the Utica region where she lived, is now a Canandaigua resident, which some might view as a demonstration of her confidence to prevail over Fratto and the Democrat in the race, Steven Holden, in November.
Fratto sees Tenney as a carpetbagger of sorts. Tenney originally planned to run in an earlier reconfiguration of the 23rd District after her home district, the 22nd, was reshaped as Democratic-leaning with the inclusion of Onondaga County, formerly part of the 24th.
Tenney’s campaign recently touted an internal poll that showed her with a big lead among likely voters, but Fratto thinks that poll reflected a snapshot in time that is not reflective of where his grassroots campaign is today.
In advance of Tuesday’s primary, Finger Lakes Times issued each of the candidates the same questions. We did not send them to Republican George Phillips. He is also on the Republican primary ballot but is not actively campaigning.
Question: Why should Republican voters choose you on Aug. 23?
Fratto: I am not a politician. I am the only candidate from this district, who works here and is raising a family here. I am a real conservative and I will vote that way, unlike my opponent who has an F conservative rating and a worse voting record than Liz Cheney. I will fight for traditional values, a secure border, and to end our dependence on China.
Tenney: I am a tenacious fighter and principled Conservative who has always stood up to the status quo to advocate for small communities across New York. I have the full endorsement of President Donald Trump, who I voted with 97% of the time in Congress, the highest rating of any member in New York. Unlike my opponents, one who even claimed to be “far left on social issues,” I am battle-tested and have a proven track record of courageously fighting to defend our values, safeguard pro-life pregnancy centers, protect our Second Amendment, support our veterans, and strengthen our farming community.
Q: Energy prices are at the top of concerns for many Americans. What should Congress and the president be doing to help ease the crunch?
Fratto: They should be drilling more and opening more pipelines. We have 300-400 years worth of coal in the country and instead of using it, we are buying solar panels and electric car batteries from China that are made in coal powered factories. Instead of helping lower costs for Americans they’re pushing “green energy” to help China get rich.
Tenney: Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and Kathy Hochul’s radical far-left green energy agenda is crushing our prosperity and hurting small businesses and family farms. We must flip the script on their progressive policies to unleash the production of safe, clean, and affordable American energy. That’s why in Congress I have been leading the fight to reverse Biden’s order banning oil and gas leasing on federal lands as well as his irresponsible decision to stop the Keystone Pipeline.
Q: With that, what steps should Congress take to address inflation?
Fratto: Stop printing money for things we don’t need. If we take in $4 trillion in tax revenue we shouldn’t be spending $5 trillion. We can’t afford to send $53 billion to Ukraine when we are $30 trillion in debt and paying $6 a gallon for gas. We can also eliminate unconstitutional departments like the Department of Education. Jimmy Carter founded it in 1979 and our schools have declined since then.
Tenney: Washington’s reckless spending is driving inflation. It is the worst impulse of career politicians like Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden to think they can solve a problem by throwing money at it, and this is exactly what they continue to do. I am a fiscal Conservative who puts New York taxpayers first, which is why I have been endorsed by NFIB, the country’s leading small business advocacy group. I have stood up to Biden’s far-left spending sprees and will continue fighting to reign in Washington’s obsession with reckless spending and unleash our abundant supplies of domestic energy.
Q: The Inflation Reduction Act includes provisions to lower drug costs for Medicare recipients. Republicans generally opposed the legislation. What would you do to address high prescription drug costs, including insulin?
Fratto: We need to crackdown on Big Pharma lobbying. Most of the politicians on both sides are bought and paid for and that’s why we never see any real changes. The government doesn’t negotiate enough with the drug prices and the manufacturers know they can name their tune. The high drug costs are also a major reason that health insurance has become so expensive. We need to start making more prescription drugs here and not in China, so we can have more control over the supply as well.
Tenney: The so-called Inflation Reduction Act is an example of career politicians in Washington once again throwing money at a problem to advance a destructive far-left agenda. Even Joe Biden admitted he didn’t know what was in the bill. I am fighting for solutions to meaningfully address prescription drug costs for seniors and families, which is why I have been endorsed by the American Association for Senior Citizens.
Q: What is your stance on the military burn pits legislation?
Fratto: This shouldn’t be a political issue. If military members were harmed they should be compensated and it shouldn’t have to be politicized or jammed into a bill with pork spending and unrelated legislation. Unfortunately veterans and seniors are constantly put on the back burner while we send money overseas to countries that hate us, and import refugees. We need to take care of our own people before sending their tax dollars somewhere else.
Tenney: My son Trey is a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. Caring for our nation’s veterans has always been deeply personal to me. Earlier this year, I voted to adopt the Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act, which would have delivered immediate care to our veterans suffering from toxic exposure. Unfortunately, this effort was defeated by Democrats, who instead put forward legislation that used an accounting trick to shift spending from discretionary to mandatory, a technicality that could potentially open the door to even further reckless spending by Democrats in Congress on issues that have nothing to do with veterans. I will continue working to fix this legislation and will always fight to deliver the best care, resources, and support to our veterans.
Q: RINO is a word that has come up in this race. What is your idea of what being a Republican means these days?
Fratto: A Republican means fighting for traditional values, less spending, lower taxes, securing the border, protecting life, protecting the second amendment, and putting America First. My opponent Claudia Tenney is the epitome of a RINO because she has supported, taxpayer funded sex changes, amnesty for illegals, funding planned parenthood, red flag laws to take guns, and sending our tax dollars overseas. That’s why she is ranked 186 out of 208 House Republicans.
Tenney: Today, we need Republicans in Washington who will put America First and fight tirelessly to defend our conservative values and Constitution. I am the only candidate in this race with a strong, proven record of conservative leadership, which is why I have been endorsed by President Donald Trump and the New York State Conservative Party in every race that I have run. In Congress, I stood with President Trump more than any other Republican from New York and the Northeast, voting with his policy positions 97% of the time. I will always stand up to the status quo in both parties to represent the people in my district.”
Q: Anything else you’d like to say about your candidacy?
Fratto: This is our chance to elect somebody from the Finger Lakes, in a Finger Lakes majority district. We’ve never had a local representative before and we deserve it. I will fight for you and your family just like my own, and I will never sell out. I want to go to Washington to let them know that Upstate, New York matters and we aren’t going to sit back while they destroy our culture, traditions and country. Let’s send a message on Tuesday, Aug. 23! Thank you!
Tenney: I want to thank the hundreds of grassroots volunteers across New York’s newly drawn 24th Congressional District who have enthusiastically joined our campaign. I am honored to have their support as well as the endorsements of national leaders like President Trump and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, pro-life groups like Susan B. Anthony List and National Right to Life, and law enforcement groups like the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association of the New York City Police Department. GOP Chairs in Wayne, Oswego, Livingston, Yates, Orleans, and Wyoming counties have backed our campaign along with Conservative County Chairs in Wayne, Cayuga, Jefferson, and Oswego. Also, many thanks to Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton and the many elected officials across New York who have endorsed our campaign, including Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. This is truly a grassroots campaign being fueled by fired up voters in every community.