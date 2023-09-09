OVID — Three Seneca County police agencies are partnering with the Ovid Fire Department to check child safety seats later this month.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Ovid firehouse, 2136 Brown St. The Seneca County sheriff’s office, Waterloo police, and Seneca Falls police will be involved.
The event is also sponsored by the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
Parents and caregivers can have nationally certified child seat technicians inspect and assist with proper installation of child safety seats. The event is among other seat checks throughout the state on what is known as “Child Seat Saturday.”
Police said 80% of child seats inspected have some type of error in the use or installation, and the goal of area police is to make sure children in Seneca County are traveling safely. Parents and caregivers are asked to come to the event with the children who will ride in the seat, making for proper installation and assessment.
Police noted the event is not a child seat giveaway.
Anyone with questions on the event — or child passenger safety in general — can contact the sheriff’s office at ryoungs@co.seneca.ny.us.