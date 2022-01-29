WATERLOO — Seven locations in Seneca County are giving away Covid-19 test kits for free.
The kits will be handed out at these locations:
• Interlaken Public Library, 8390 N. Main St.
• Lodi Whittier Library, 8484 S. Main St.
• Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, 7169 Main St., Ovid.
• Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St.
• Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water St.
• Waterloo Library, 31 E. William St.
• Waterloo Community Center, 3 Oak St.
The kits will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of two per family.
For days and hours of operation, people should contact the location nearest them.