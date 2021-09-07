GENEVA — Have a computer, television, microwave or other electronic device you want to junk?
Ontario County residents will be able to dispose of those items for free at an electronic waste collection event set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Geneva school district bus garage on Gambee Road.
Preregistration is required. Registration opens Sept. 20 and continues through Oct. 13. To preregister, county residents should call (585) 394-3977, ext. 427.
The event is limited to 500 residents.
Other items that will be accepted for recycling at the event are small-scale servers, computer peripherals, monitors, keyboards, mice or similar pointing devices, fax machines, document scanners and printers less than 100 pounds, small electronic equipment, VCRs, digital video recorders, portable digital music players, DVD players, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers, and electronic or video game consoles.
For a list of material that will not be accepted, visit ontariocountyrecycles.org.
The event is being coordinated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County.