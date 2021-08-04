GENEVA — A mattress recycling event has been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the town’s waste transfer facility on White Springs Road.
Preregistration is required to participate. The event is limited to 125 people and one mattress per person. There is no charge for drop-off.
To register, call the Hobart and William Smith Colleges Office of Sustainability at (315) 781-3676 or email sustainability@hws.edu.
The event is sponsored and funded by the Ontario County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management.