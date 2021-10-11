WATERLOO — The Village Board will consider a proposal from Community Broadband Network for free WiFi service in the downtown area.
The company is offering to provide free WiFi in the downtown area for four hours at a time. The agenda information states that is being done to benefit visitors to the downtown and village in general.
The board meets at 7 p.m. today in Village Hall. Also on the meeting agenda:
• The board will consider a motion authorizing an application for up to $2 million from the state Office of Community Renewal. If the application is approved, the village would enter into an agreement for a project to use the funds. That project has not been identified.
• The board will begin the meeting by conducting a public hearing on the village’s plan to submit an application to the state Office of Community Renewal for federal Community Development Block Grant funding made available by the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020.
• The board will may approve a request from the Healthy Kids Organization to locate a child daycare center at 10 W. Main St., allowing it to move forward with a village Planning Board review.