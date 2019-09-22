GENEVA — The dean of students at a Rochester charter school will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Freedom Fund dinner.
The Geneva Area Branch of the NAACP is holding the 38th annual dinner Friday at Club 86. A social hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 o’clock.
Lucile Mallard, the branch’s longtime president, said this year’s theme is “When We Fight We Win.” The keynote speaker is the Rev. Craven Rolle Jr., known as “CJ.”
Rolle is dean of students at the Renaissance Academy Charter School of The Arts. He has an associate degree in business administration from Medaille College in Buffalo, a bachelor’s degree in music education from the Eastman School of Music, and a master’s degree in education leadership from St. John Fisher College.
Mallard said in 2007 Rolle was called to be a pastor under the leadership of Bishop James Wright Sr. of the Western New York Church of God in Christ.
“The Rev. Rolle has a tremendous passion for God’s word coupled with a love for God’s people,” Mallard said. “He began his ministry as a minister of music, sharing the gospel in cities throughout the nation.”
Tickets for the Freedom Fund dinner are $55 for adults and $35 for those younger than 21. People can make reservations by calling Mallard at (315) 759-3885 or Shirley Reid at (518) 986-4116.