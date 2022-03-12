STARKEY — Sheri was 15 when she first set eyes on Freedom Village USA in August 1998. Six months later, she began what she thought was going to be a one-year stay.
Under no scenario did she imagine being there seven years later.
“I wasn’t impressed, but said, ‘I can deal with this for a year,’ ” she said during a long phone interview around Thanksgiving. “I didn’t want to go, but I knew I needed help and thought I could get it there.”
Sheri, who grew up in the Binghamton area, had been suffering from severe bouts of depression since the age of 10, when her mother’s boyfriend began beating and molesting her.
“I was physically and sexually abused at a young age,” said Sheri, whose parents divorced when she was younger. “My mom, God bless her, she did her best. She was a single mom with a very traumatic home life herself. I also had autism, which was not diagnosed until I was an adult. I was bullied mercilessly in school and struggled to make friends.”
The only person she was close to was a cousin who drowned in Lake Ontario at the age of 10 or 11.
“We were attached at the hip. That shattered my world,” she said. “I was still dealing with the physical abuse at the time. When my cousin died, that just cracked my world wide open. I went into a deep depression and started missing school. The truant officer was after me.”
“I was not out partying or hanging out with friends. All I did was eat, sleep and watch TV. I was catatonically depressed,” she continued. “I was missing so much school, Mom was told I needed to be a PINS (person in need of supervision) or they would charge her with neglect for not getting me to school.
“Mind you, I wasn’t a bad kid. I was a beautiful person and really strived to make the people in my life happy. Nobody along the way stopped to think of my mental health.”
Sheri was 14 when an incident landed her in the court system.
“I went into a blackout rage against one of my mother’s boyfriends,” she recalled. “I was charged with domestic violence against a guy who was not nice. They were talking about sending me to a state school, which my mom freaked out about. Somebody at our church told her about Freedom Village.”
That led to the 1998 visit, where Sheri first saw the sign proclaiming Freedom Village as “North America’s Premier Christian Campus For Troubled Teens.” She was on a waiting list for six months before intake day in February 1999.
First impressions
“From the get-go, there were disturbing scenes,” Sheri said. “I went through a program with my parents and they showed videos of horrible kids. Then they showed a video of a kid on drugs getting run over by a truck. They searched all my stuff, which I expected. In my first week I thought it was ‘La-La Land.’ It was like summer camp, but a really strict summer camp.”
Sheri claimed the conditions were far from sanitary.
“I was there for a week when I first noticed things, absolutely disgusting things,” she said. “You would not believe the cockroaches there. Guys were supposed to clean out the cockroaches before girls had kitchen duty in the morning, but we would walk in to find hundreds of dead cockroaches and some still alive. We would go in the kitchen and step on all the roaches. We just wiped down the countertops and started cooking.”
Sheri said most of the food eaten by Freedom Village students was donated by stores — stuff that was at the end of its shelf life.
“We ate rotten apples and slimy mushrooms, moldy bread, drank milk that was curdled and chunky. We were using salad dressing that had expired a year earlier,” she said. “Meanwhile, Fletcher (Brothers, the founder of Freedom Village) and his senior staff members were eating like kings, getting fresh food. Fletcher is getting millions of dollars that is supposed to be for kids, for good food and clothing. I never saw that.”
Sheri was at Freedom Village for less than two weeks when she slipped on some ice, resulting in a compound fracture to her hand. Per campus rules, she was not allowed — at first — to tell her mother.
“I went to the nurse, but others refused to let me call my mom,” she said. “The nurse finally gave me her phone and I talked to Mom — against the rules — for several minutes.”
Sheri had surgery at Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls, with the Freedom Village nurse staying until it was done.
“Mom could not come,” she said. “It was very traumatic.”
She got back to campus just as a stomach bug started going around. Despite being in a cast, she was ordered to clean up after others.
“Girls were puking and sh------ all over the place. I still had to clean up with a broken hand, but I got through it,” she said. “I was basically there for 98% of the manual labor. The girls basically did all the cleaning and the kitchen prep in the morning, unless you were hauling wood or having devotional time.”
Hauling wood was known as “Woodpile” by Freedom Village students — a means of punishment that called for students to carry wood around an oval track. Generally, girls carried 10 pounds or so, while boys could tote 30 or more pounds.
Shamed from pulpit
Devotional time largely was presided over by Pastor Fletcher Brothers, the face of Freedom Village for nearly four decades. Sheri said “transgressions” there, no matter how trivial, would be reported to Brothers and he would detail them during church services twice a week.
“If getting ahead meant stepping on other people to make you look good, you did that. It created a hostile environment, and you never knew who was going to turn on you,” Sheri said. “You would get ‘written up’ for having tissue in your garbage can that was left there by someone else, then you had to haul wood for four hours.
“They watched your every step. You were afraid you were going to get blasted, depending on the mood Fletcher was in. He would read the ‘write-ups’ on the pulpit, including some sensitive material. Then you got laughed at. If you so much as looked at a boy, you were written up. We were not allowed to talk to the opposite gender.”
“Fletcher was racist and misogynist. He called himself the benevolent dictator,” she said. “He thought that was an OK thing.”
Several months after arriving at Freedom Village, Sheri began having panic attacks.
“No one there knew how to stop them or explain them to me,” she said. “I came in hyperventilating one day. Rather than someone trying to calm me down, they wrote me up.
“The ‘senior staff,’ as they were called, had no trauma training. They were just staff who were school alumni. We called them lifers.”
One year later
As a rule, Freedom Village students were expected to complete a one-year program that was heavy on religion and discipline. When Sheri’s year was up, she ended up staying.
“After a year, nobody ever bothered to ask me if I wanted to go home,” she said. “I was actually excelling in the program and was named junior staff. I had the highest grades and took advantage of the opportunity to change myself, despite everything that was going on around me. Then time went by and I was there two years.”
Sheri’s grandmother died around the time of the two-year mark, and Sheri felt she was ready to leave Freedom Village. Her mother felt otherwise.
“I went home for the funeral, and I remember crying and begging my mother not to send me back. At that point, I kind of broke and felt abandoned,” she said. “I said, ‘I guess this is my life now.’ Mom drove me back two hours, and I cried the whole time. I had dreams of getting out of there, excelling in school and becoming a psychologist ... and giving people the help I didn’t have. I gave up that dream.”
Sheri said Brothers didn’t believe youths needed medication for mental health problems.
“He believed in ‘conversion therapy’ and thought psychiatric treatment was the devil’s work. He thought pharmacy was some kind of Greek word for witchcraft,” she said. “I had been brainwashed for two years that mental health is not real.”
Sheri earned her high school diploma in the spring of 2003, when she was about 20.
“I was the class salutatorian and pretty proud of myself,” she said. “I got the ‘Character Award,’ the highest honor bestowed by Fletcher. I saw this award go before to some people who were pretty shady, which I thought wasn’t fair. I was a workhorse for them and tried to do the right thing, but got overlooked time after time. When they called me up for the Character Award, I thought, wow! I was promoted to senior staff without even asking me if I wanted to be promoted.”
A month later, Sheri accompanied a Freedom Village contingent to visit an orphanage in Ukraine.
“It was amazing, really awesome,” she said. “I really enjoyed that time, and it was nice not be under the scrutinous eye at Freedom Village. When I got back to the real world of Freedom Village, I felt dead inside.”
Becoming a nurse
The only person Sheri said she grew close to at Freedom Village was the campus nurse, Joanne Schultz. As junior staff were not paid, Sheri volunteered in the nurse’s office; one day, Schultz asked her about going to nursing school.
While she wasn’t thrilled with the idea, Freedom Village staff offered to pay for a three-year registered nurse program in Elmira or a 10-month licensed practical nurse program in Newark.
“I needed time to decide, but they kept pushing,” she said. “(A senior staff member) called me and asked what I thought. I said I needed time to decide, and he said, ‘You have five minutes.’ I was literally given five minutes to make a huge decision. I was coerced into going to nursing school. I had no choice but to say yes. My life would have been hell if I said no.”
Sheri decided on the Newark program, and at first commuted daily from Freedom Village in a car supplied by senior staff. It wore her out quickly.
“I would still have dorm duty at night, then get about three hours of sleep and go to school,” she said. “(The staff member) said, ‘Don’t worry about the cost. We will pay your student loan and don’t worry about gas money’ ... but they charged me gas money.”
Sheri later stayed with a woman who lived closer to Newark, but she had to return to Freedom Village on Wednesdays and weekends for church services. In the meantime, Schultz talked Freedom Village officials into making Sheri a senior staff member and putting her on the payroll.
“My salary was $98 per month,” she said. “There were senior staff making several thousand dollars per month.”
Sheri graduated from nursing school and returned to Freedom Village, where she took charge of the nurse’s office when Schultz was diagnosed with cancer. Schultz died less than a year later.
“I was in the room when Mrs. Schultz took her last breath,” Sheri said. “She was the closest thing to family in my seven-plus years at Freedom Village.”
Sheri was put in charge of the nurse’s office after Schultz died. She said Freedom Village officials made her dispense medication, even though they knew she was not certified — as a licensed practical nurse — to do so.
“If the state came in with a surprise inspection, we would have been in trouble,” she said. “Freedom Village kept saying they would bring in another RN, but they never did. I was dealing with the stress of dealing with 100 students.”
Sheri said while students were sometimes prevented from getting needed medication, staff — especially Brothers — got it whenever they wanted.
“One time Fletcher had a severe sinus infection. He had a prescription for penicillin, but it ran out and he had no more refills. I told him that and he raged at me,” she said. “He screamed at me to give him penicillin and said his money pays for that medicine. He was vile and evil when he was on the pulpit, but he was an absolute monster during staff meetings. He would rip into people about the littlest things.”
Sheri said the promise to pay her student loans did not materialize.
“My student loan payment was $88 a month,” she said. “Remember, my salary was $98. So I had 10 bucks a month to spend on myself. They never gave me a cell phone, and I was stuck on campus 99% of the time. I had no free time whatsoever. I would work until 1 or 2 in the morning to get charts done, get a few hours of sleep and be back at it the next day. Eventually, I could not eat or sleep. By that time they had gotten me a phone, and I remember calling my mom and breaking down.”
‘Against God’s will’
Sheri said her mother finally agreed that leaving Freedom Village was the right move. According to Sheri, Brothers didn’t agree.
“Fletcher had this thing — if you left without his blessing, you were going against God’s will. We were brainwashed to believe that,” she said. “Almost nobody that he wanted to stay got his blessing. I was terrified of going to hell if I left.”
Sheri said a friend from her mother’s church finally convinced her to leave.
“Having an outside source say that was the clarity I needed,” she said. “I wrote a professional resignation letter, saying I can’t do this job anymore and I was leaving there for professional reasons, because I was there for 7½ years. I also put a personal touch in there, saying I felt like a baby bird at first but I was ready to leave the nest. I was very proud of that letter.”
She got the letter back a day later.
“(A senior staff member) said, ‘Some birds are never meant to fly.’ I decided then it really was time to go,” she said. “(The staff member) was not happy, and Fletcher was on one of his bull---- business trips. (The staff member) called me up to his office and read me the riot act. He was talking to my mother and he was mad as a hornet.”
Sheri said the staff member cooled down somewhat after he talked to her mother.
“He said, ‘Just go home for the weekend. Pastor will be back Monday and you can talk to him,’ “ she said. “I said, ‘OK, whatever.’
“I called Monday, and Fletcher’s secretary said he was not in his office and she would pass my message along. I never heard back from him. When he didn’t respond, I went to pack up my stuff. He never cared that I was leaving. I was only useful to him as long as I was doing the work.”
Sheri said her last day at Freedom Village was one of her worst.
“When people left Freedom Village, they would literally be shunned if they did not get Pastor’s blessing,” she said. “You could not say goodbye to people and they could not say bye to you. I was close to some girls there, but could not even give them a hug. (Two staff members) stormed up to the nurse’s office and said, ‘You are such a spoiled brat’ for wanting to leave. I was spit on.”
Sheri left Freedom Village for good in July 2006.
“I was there for 7½ years and almost missed a decade of pop culture,” she said. “I was 22, but in many ways I still felt like a sheltered 15-year-old girl.”
Wanting to give herself a chance at a normal life, she was hired as a nurse at a Binghamton hospital. However, she quit a short time later after having a panic attack at work.
“I got sent to a mental health intake center by ambulance,” she said. “That is when my journey started. I was probably in the hospital 15-20 times before things got better.”
As Sheri began therapy, her life took a turn for the worse in 2008.
“That was a really bad year. I had a bad breakup after a physical assault. I was a bleeding heart desperate for someone to love me, and made some very irresponsible choices when it came to men and put myself in dangerous situations,” she said. “I was gang-raped and got pregnant. I moved to Ohio to be near my mom, who had moved out there.”
Sheri is now 38. She met her eventual husband in Ohio. They live near Cleveland with their three children. Sheri is pursuing a music career.
“He’s an amazing man and gave me a solid foundation to live my life,” she said of her husband. “I am still going through therapy and have an amazing therapist. I have been through a lot of tough situations and am not letting the world keep me down. I am finding out who I am under the all the layers of crap that got piled on me at Freedom Village.”