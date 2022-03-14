STARKEY — Shannon was genetically intersexed — meaning she was born with female and male characteristics — when she went to Freedom Village USA in 1992 at the age of 14.
“I was sent as a male and tried to keep the ‘female’ aspect of myself hidden as best I could, but in time it became known to some of the staff members,” Shannon wrote in a long email to the Times late last year. “This was basically when my life went from bad at FV to hell at FV.”
Shannon said one staff member in particular took it to the hellish level.
“I was on numerous occasions sexually assaulted, having at that point been labeled as ‘property’ to (the staff member) for his as he wanted,” she said. “I did try to bring this issue up to elder staff members — who basically hushed me — and to Fletcher Brothers himself, but instead of treating the situation as a serious matter I found myself punished pretty much from there on out daily.”
Largely due to the New York Child Victims Act, which was approved by the state Legislature in 2019 and signed into law by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Freedom Village is the defendant in several lawsuits involving allegations of sexual abuse. The Child Victims Act allows survivors of child sexual abuse in New York to file a civil or criminal claim against the individual who allegedly hurt them and the institution responsible, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.
Last August, a complaint was filed in state Supreme Court in Yates County by a plaintiff identified as “AB 525 Doe.” Defendants include Freedom Village and its founder (Brothers), Fletcher Brothers Ministries, and numerous staff members at Freedom Village whose identities are not known to the plaintiff.
Brothers now lives in Florida and still produces a daily radio program, as he has for decades.
According to court papers, the plaintiff was 17 in 2001 when five male agents of Freedom Village engaged in forceful, non-consensual sexual contact with the plaintiff. The plaintiff claims Freedom Village officials knew the alleged perpetrators had propensity to commit sexual abuse.
Several other lawsuits have been filed in recent years in New York City courts; the alleged victims live in that area.
Shannon was at Freedom Village for two years, leaving in 1994.
“I was sent there by my parents for being a youth in trouble, as they had put it, but really the trouble had not started — at least on any specific level — until I was sent to Freedom Village,” she said. “Things at first were seemingly good, but that faded very quickly and the true colors of FV came to light.”
Shannon said she was forced to perform sexual acts on the aforementioned staff member many times — and had non-human objects forced inside of her.
“I was cornered a few times in the common shower area and assaulted. It was a horrendous time in my life,” Shannon said. “When I refused to do as I was told, I was hit or forced from my bed at night to the lagoon area behind the buildings, stripped naked and forced into the (expletive) water to ‘wash my sins away.’”
Shannon said she tried, in vain, to contact her parents to tell them what was happening.
“Ultimately, my exit from FV came after I started to hate myself. I started cutting,” she said. “I was taken to the infirmary on several occasions and bandaged up, but was told to keep quiet as to what I had done or I would be on ‘No Level’ punishment forever.”
Shannon said she was told by staff that if other Freedom Village students asked about her cuts, she was to tell them she got them from barbed wire at the barn area, which is where she worked.
“As some time progressed I needed to get out of there. I tried to run, but I was caught and beaten,” she said. “I was forced to read a scripted piece on Fletcher Brothers’ radio program about how bad I was and how FV helped put me on the right path.
“Finally, after almost two years of abuse and unspeakable acts that no child — let alone person — should of ever been forced to go through, I tried to kill myself and carved ‘Hail Satan’ very deep into my leg on the front steps to Fletcher Brothers’ home. I was immediately removed from the property and put in a solitary room that I had never seen before, and that is where I remained until my parents picked me up.”
Now 44, Shannon said she still has “night terrors” and issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder, a result of the “torment I was put through at Freedom Village.”
“The abuse that FV allowed to take place made me 1,000 times worse off than when I first arrived there — all in the name of God,” she said. “It’s a shame, really — so many people’s lives, including mine, screwed up for years to come.”