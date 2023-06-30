The Keuka Lake Wine Trail is embarking on a full-scale rebranding, which is being orchestrated by Chelsea Race, the director of marketing for it, as well as the Yates County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach chatted with Chelsea by email about her plans, and why she does what she does. Here is what she had to say:
LHB: Where did you grow up and what kinds of things did you enjoy doing as a child? Did it influence your choice of careers?
CR: I grew up in Seneca Falls. I spent a lot of time playing sports, and I was also active in dance and Girl Scouts. I really felt most comfortable in group settings and activities. A lot of what I do now involves working with small teams and collaboration with other groups and businesses, so it’s definitely in my wheelhouse and what I enjoy.
LHB: What’s your educational background and how did it lead you to what you do today?
CR: I went to college at St. John Fisher and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and concentration in Marketing. My first job out of college was managing a Sherwin-Williams Paint Store. It definitely wasn’t what I envisioned myself doing, but it paid the most at the time and had great benefits compared to other job opportunities, and that’s how I met my husband, so it all worked out!
My passion was always hospitality and tourism. My goal since I was a young adult was to end up in that industry, and I was open to whatever that may look like. I started working at wineries when I was 18, hoping it would help foster connections and gain some experience. One of the wineries I worked at was Fulkerson Winery on Seneca Lake in Yates County during summers, when I was in college. A couple years later, they reached back out to me to see if I was interested in an advertising and marketing position. That’s when I realized my early years of working at wineries paid off.
I was able to meet a lot of amazing people in the wine and tourism industry. I eventually took a position at another winery, which I truly believe led me to where I am today.
LHB: How does the Chamber see its importance to promoting all businesses? How many members are there?
CR: Our vision at the Yates County Chamber of Commerce is Promote, Support, Engage. We come back to that simple statement all the time, and it’s threaded into our daily activities and yearly programming that supports and enhances the lives of Chamber members, the community, and tourism sector. We currently have over 300 members, and our retention rate in 2022 was 98%. Jody Tyler is our director of membership, and she thriving in that role!
LHB: I know you must see tourism as a huge influence in Yates County; what role does that play in things the Chamber does?
CR: The tourism industry has a huge economic impact on Yates County. Nearly 1 million people annually find their way here to enjoy the lakes, wineries and craft beverage businesses, restaurants, shops, and outdoor activities.
It’s important to know that our team wears two separate hats. The Chamber is a 501©(6) membership organization, and we’re also the designated tourism promotion agency for Yates County. We treat them separately, but they can definitely intertwine as well since tourism is a big part of our community. Technically, we wear three hats because we also have a contract with the Keuka Lake Wine Trail where we handle the administration and marketing of the organization. We’re busy, to say the least!
LHB: One of the things that you are involved with is the rebranding of the trail. Tell me about the trail, how old is it, what’s new, and how rebranding will make it better known?
CR: Yes, that was a very fun and exciting project that I was happy to be a part of. We hired Meg Hopkins, a local marketing and design consultant. She really brought our vision to life.
When I came on board in 2020, I knew I wanted to work toward a rebrand. The website was aging, and it was definitely on the radar. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, it got put on the backburner for obvious reasons. This year, it was a no-brainer that it was time, and we couldn’t be happier about the result.
The Keuka Lake Wine Trail was established in 1985 by a group of wineries who saw a need to collaborate to help market the Keuka Lake wine area more broadly and effectively. Today, it’s made of up of five wineries: Keuka Spring Vineyards, Weis Vineyards, Heron Hill Winery, Hunt Country Vineyards, and Vineyard View Winery. They host smaller, more intimate events that focus on education and behind-the-scenes experiences. It’s really great for those who have never been to the region or are eager to learn more. We partner with Lake Life Catering to provide food pairings, as we feel the wine and food aspect is very important and helps show the visitor how food-friendly and approachable our wines can be. We also have a digital passport which makes visiting our member wineries easy and more convenient. All this information can be found on the website at www.keukawinetrail.com, which I encourage you to check out.
LHB: As you just mentioned, the farm-to-table push is important for the county too. Can you talk about the farmers’ markets, and agriculture in general, and how they contribute to business promotion?
CR: The idea of farm to table has been woven in our everyday lives in the Finger Lakes for a long time. Now, we’re talking about it more, marketing it, and have a deeper understanding of how much fresh, quality food means to us. We know our visitors want that as well. The fact that we’re surrounded by farmers makes it easier for local businesses and restaurants to source ingredients and to form relationships. I love that I can stop by a roadside stand or market and buy gorgeous produce, and I know where it came from. The Penn Yan Farmers Market is a great Saturday-morning option to support local farmers, and I just heard about a new farmers market that’s going to be Friday evenings at the Keuka Lake State Park, starting in July.
LHB: I think that something that a lot of people don’t understand is how things are interconnected, that if someone goes to the Windmill Farm & Craft Market, coming back into Penn Yan, they might stop at Mac’s for ice cream. Can you talk a little about that interconnectedness?
CR: Absolutely. Feedback I’ve heard time and time again from both visitors and residents is that they love how community-oriented the area is. Local businesses are always recommending other places to go. It doesn’t have a competitive feel. Our business environment is friendly and welcoming. There’s always room for more, and everyone wants to see everyone succeed.
LHB: There is a huge old-order Mennonite population in Yates County with many locally owned businesses. Do they participate in the Chamber, and how are their businesses part of the general plan?
CR: We do have a few Mennonite-run businesses who are Chamber members, but that’s something we see as a huge opportunity at the Chamber that we’re still working on. We try to reach them in unique ways, and we know different kinds of businesses have different needs. In the fall, our team attended a Women’s Day event at the Finger Lakes Produce Auction in Penn Yan that was organized by a group of amazing Mennonite women. There were hundreds of women in attendance, and we learned so much. We were able to immersive ourselves in their culture, and were reminded that even though we may live a little differently, we’re so incredibly similar. We also subscribe and read “The Flame,” a Finger Lakes Amish and Mennonite bimonthly publication.
At the Chamber and Visitors Center, we educate people on what the Mennonite community looks like here in Yates County. People are interested in their businesses and love to experience buying their products at the Windmill Farm & Craft Market, local markets, greenhouses, and roadside stands.
LHB: What kinds of publications do you generate?
CR: We also help produce the “Taste of Yates Guide” with Yates County Cornell Cooperative Extension that we distribute, market, and give out to visitors. This helps people learn more about local agriculture, what’s in season, and how they can find these businesses. We’re actually in the midst of updating the current one, so be on the lookout for that!
LHB: What do you love the most about what you do?
CR: The people. Our team of four is very close. The president and CEO is Jessica Bacher; Jody Tyler is the director of membership and also a licensed health insurance agent; and Chrissy Kramer is our information and visitor specialist.
I also love talking and collaborating with our regional colleagues. Great things happen when you have multiple areas of expertise, talents, and connections coming together with the same or similar goals.
LHB: What are the biggest challenges?
CR: Not enough time in the day! We say this all the time. There’s so much we want to do and accomplish, and we all have big goals. Being in a smaller office and area, sometimes we’re limited with time and resources, so we’re forced to pick and choose what we’re focusing on. We also outsource some projects and needs, so we have to manage those expectations and time as well.
LHB: Is there something about you that you think would surprise people if they knew?
CR: I’m pretty shy and consider myself to be an empath, so sometimes that can make things challenging in my role, but it helps force me to go outside of my comfort zone.