Evening Editor Louise Hoffman Broach interviewed Alicia Linzy, a Lyons teacher, business owner and longtime activist and advocate for children. She was recently named Citizen of the Year by the Lyons Chamber of Commerce. The interview was done via email. Here’s what she had to say:
LHB: You grew up in Lyons and graduated from school there. What was your childhood like, and what was being in the school district like in those days?
AL: My childhood was pretty good, actually. When I was 5, my parents bought a huge, 1840-built, 3,000-square-foot home on 2.5 acres of land that had fruit trees and grapevines, and we always had a dog or cat. My least favorite part about the yard was the huge garden we had out back that my siblings and I weeded in the 2,000-degree heat … lol. But it was also nice to have all the fresh goodies that came from that same garden too. We were able to walk downtown to go to Foxes candy store or play on the playground with our friends, go to the community center for dances, summer program, and then also go ice skating in the winter on the frozen-over outdoor basketball courts.
School was fun, growing up in the ’70s and ’80s. Maybe too much fun, because I was the class clown/social butterfly. When I was in sixth grade, I was moved as far away from my girlfriends and had to sit next to two boys on either side of me with the board on the third side. You guessed it: Much to my teacher’s dismay, I still talked and tried to make them laugh at my silly stories that came from my overactive imagination. My teacher was Mrs. Andrews and what is very funny/cool is that we became really good friends in my adulthood.
High school was filled with band, Regents classes, tennis and weekends hanging at the malls with my girls, or at their houses. Probably the best part was that we didn’t have social media or cell phones. If you had a problem with somebody, you wrote a note and stealthily got it to them, glared at them in the hallway or scribbled out their face in the yearbook … lol.
One thing now, as a teacher of color, I realized that I never had a teacher of color to look up to or identify with in the school. This was also true for the four colleges that I earned degrees from. I had a lot of awesome teachers and professors, and that was all I had ever seen and experienced, but I never had one that looked like me.
LHB: How did your experience influence you to choose a career in education?
AL: I wanted to be just like all the awesome teachers I had when I was in school, share my love of art, and also be someone that our whole population of students, especially our students of color, could also identify with. I can’t tell you how many times children of color have smiled into my same brown face, brown eyes, and with hair like them and say, “When I grow up, I want to be an art teacher just like you.”
LHB: What was the road to the position you currently hold?
AL: I originally went to school for architecture and took as many art classes that I could for my electives. The physics and calculus struggle was real, and eventually I changed my major and graduated with a degree in liberal arts form Cayuga Community College. I didn’t go back to college again until almost 10 years later. During that time, I had my son Vaughn, moved to New York City with my son and his father, worked for a designer at Bloomingdale’s, and then moved back to Lyons when my son was 5. I wanted him to grow up like I did and have some of the same teachers I had during my years in the Lyons school district.
I went back to school a year after my son and I moved back in with my parents. I earned a fine arts degree from Monroe Community College and, a few years later, my bachelor’s degree from Nazareth College in art education. As a single mom, having the same schedule was lifesaving.
I did one of my student teaching assignments in Newark and had long-term sub positions in the district for two years after I graduated. I was also subbing in Lyons and applied for a part-time, after-school Lead Teacher position. After I accepted that job, that led Lyons to create a full-time position for me after my Newark position went down to a 0.2. I have been in Lyons now for 17 years and have taught all levels of art, from UPK to 12th grade. I have been the elementary art teacher since 2011. I graduated with my master’s in art education in 2010, the same year my son graduated from high school as the salutatorian.
LHB: Where did your interest in art come from?
AL: I have loved art for as long as I remember. I remember my aunts, who lived with us, who would draw all of these characters that were featured in magazine contests. I was amazed by their talent. I can’t remember when I wasn’t drawing or coloring something. My favorite thing to draw on was a cut-open and flattened-out grocery store paper bag that I would draw on for hours — or at least until one of my younger siblings would walk on it or start drawing on it too … lol!
LHB: What have been the biggest things that have changed in Lyons since you were a teen?
AL: The loss of a lot of our major factories, grocery store, and the mom-and-pop stores that used to provide everything you would need in your town.
LHB: How are things better or worse?
AL: Lyons has always been to me whatever I made it. I purposely moved back here from New York City so my son could grow up in a small town l like I did. Thankfully, we still have the Lyons Community Center and all of the programs they run for our youth. There are still some of the family-owned businesses in town and a lot of small businesses that are operating in Lyons. We have two festivals that we didn’t have when I was growing up, and I head one of them, Pumpkinpalooza, with my fabulous committee. We also have three teachers of color in our elementary school. A wider variety of food and more diversity in our community. I am sure I could think of a couple of negatives, but that isn’t where my energy or mind dwells.
LHB: Tell me a little about the groups with which you are involved.
AL: I am the president of Wayne Arts, a Lyons community center board member, a school representative on the Bicentennial Committee, the head of the Pumpkinpalooza Committee, and an Elks Lodge member. I just recently joined the Historic Preservation Committee too. I am sure I am missing a couple others.
LHB: You were recently named Citizen of the Year by the Lyons Chamber of Commerce. It was said the award is a testament of how strong you serve the community and how many citizens you truly inspire. What did you think about being chosen for the award?
AL: I was very humbled and honored to receive this recognition. I had no idea I was getting it at our school assembly. If I had, I wouldn’t have sat in the balcony that day and would have had on an “I’m getting an award” dress … lol. I have a dress for everything, but seriously, it’s a great honor and also nice to be recognized for doing what I would do anyway for any community I was a part of. I haven’t gone a day since without someone acknowledging it.
LHB: I glanced at your Facebook page recently, and there is a lot of exciting stuff going on in your life. You are recently back from a road trip — where did you go and what did you do? And, are you getting married?
AL: I make several trips a year to visit my son Vaughn, who lives in Denton, Texas, and my fiancé Johnny, who travels a lot to Oklahoma City for his position at Saab as a technical writer and trainer. They are 2.5 hours apart, so it’s nice to be able to spend time with both of them, hit up our favorite stores, restaurants, and because they are both musicians, we always hit up at least one guitar store.
LHB: Your son is in a band called The Kings Return and recently opened for Jay Leno? Tell me about that.
AL: My son was recommended by one of his University of North Texas professors to audition for Kings Return back in 2020. Since then, this amazing a capella group has put out a Christmas album, and most recently, their album titled “Rove” had the arrangement by Matt Cusson nominated for a Grammy. They attended their first Grammy Awards show and can now say they are a Grammy-nominated group. Their management team got them the gig opening for Jay Leno’s two sold-out comedy shows in Modesto, Calif. My son said it was a great experience and shared a picture on Facebook of the group and Jay Leno. They are also performing at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) on March 31. I have met all of the members in the group, and they are not only wonderful human beings but also ridiculously talented.
LHB: What would you like people to know that they might not know about you.
AL: Hmmm. That I love dresses, now have 22 flavors of macaroni and cheese that I make for my small business, celebrate my whole birthday month and even call it Alicuary … lol. I love secondhand shopping and obviously have trouble saying “no” when it’s for a great cause. One of my maids of honor just told me I can’t say “yes” anymore in 2023, until after my wedding weekend in August. Yes, it’s a whole weekend because my mother is one of 18 children, so we have a huge family, and Johnny and I have a lot of wonderful friends.
Alicia Linzy Age: 53 Resides: Lyons, in a 183-year-old Victorian home Family: Siblings Charlene, Patricia, Bryan and Emily; parents Dorothy and Gary, who will be celebrating their 54th anniversary in April; son Vaughn Faison, 31; fiancé Johnny Bornheimer and his three children, Jake, Emma and Sloane Occupation: Art teacher and small business owner of Ms. Linzy’s Mac-N-Cheese TV series she is watching: “Will Trent,” “The Accused,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Home Economics” Book she is reading: “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama No. 1 thing on her bucket list: Retire early enough so that I can continue to travel and enjoy my time with family and friends