Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with Geneva resident Allauna Overstreet-Gibson, who has become one of the leading voices of the local Black Lives Matter and People’s Peaceful Protest movement. Here is what Allauna had to say on a number of topics:
AB: When did you begin working at the Boys & Girls Club, and when did you depart?
AOG: I interned through AmeriCorps as a William Smith College student in 2012. I was employed with the organization from the fall of 2014 to the summer of 2016. I then took two years off to explore life in Seattle. I returned and served as the assistant executive director from May 2019 to May 2021.
AB: What about your time at the Boys & Girls Club has impacted you the most and why?
AOG: I would say the thing that has impacted me the most is realizing the importance of change, the importance of truly understanding that the world around us is ever changing, and allowing ourselves the flexibility to change with it. Not only to meet the needs of those we serve in our community, but to also meet the needs of those who work day and night alongside us to provide said services. There should always be systems in place for members and employees to feel supported and/or be heard without fear or judgment.
AB: What prompted you to become involved in Black Lives Matter in Geneva?
AOG: Pain and passion. The pain of watching death after death after death of people that look like myself, my brothers, and kids that I worked with. The pain of experiencing racism due to ignorance, as well as my passion for learning and educating.
Get this: I did not learn about my culture, BLACK CULTURE, until I went to college, and that is sad. Until then, I was taught that racism didn’t exist and black was “just” a color. Both are incorrect. So, if I, as a young, educated Black woman, am just learning these things about myself, IMAGINE how many people were, and still are, mis-educated and uninformed.
AB: Were you comfortable being one of the local Black Lives Matter’s leading voices from the beginning, or is it a role that took time for you to embrace?
AOG: I was comfortable, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t become afraid over time … I used that fear to fuel my fight. Being a person with the strength, power, and ability to create effective change, I could not let my gift go to waste. I believe my ancestors fought and survived for me to have this moment and many more.
I am assertive and an active listener, with the ability to listen to understand. These two strengths made it an easier role to get comfortable in.
AB: In recent months, has the local Black Live Matters group continued to meet (in person, Zoom or otherwise), and what has the group talked about the most?
AOG: The People’s Peaceful Protest (PPP) members are in constant communication. We keep one another up-to-date and informed with the most recent local, regional, and national news, events, and activities.
AB: Are there any Black Lives Matter events in Geneva planned for the coming weeks and months?
AOG: Not at the moment.
AB: When you hear someone respond to Black Lives Matter by saying “All Lives Matter,” what is your reaction?
AOG: My reaction used to be anger and frustration. Now, it’s “sure, and that includes Black lives,” and I keep push’n it. The ignorance overall is annoying and frustrating, but sometimes you have to pick your battles.
If I’m speaking to an individual who truly is uninformed and is looking to understand, then I will take the time to educate them on why that saying is problematic. Now, if someone is simply being ignorant to get a rise out of me, I leave them there in their ignorance … alone. You know that meme that goes, “You don’t go to breast cancer events and shout ‘ALL CANCER SUCKS, not just breast cancer!’ ” Why do it here?
Or, they “understand” why Blue Lives Matter/Back The Blue is important, but they don’t understand why “Black Lives Matter” is in place and important.
Google is free. Maybe it’s ignorance. Maybe it’s racism.
AB: Do the verdicts in the George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery trials give you hope that racial justice can be achieved in our country?
AOG: Yes and no, because these were just two Black men of many who were murdered by people who felt it was their right to take their lives because there hasn’t been consistent, REAL consequences for people like them in the history of our justice system. It took sooooo many protests and outrage around the world for those verdicts to happen.
Imagine if people were tired of fighting and just let the system operate as usual. I have faith that we would not have had this same outcome. Sure, it’s a start, but we’ve been here before. Bottom line is, the untouchable system needs to change overall. Once we do not need to SCREAM and SHOUT in the street for justice, then maybe my mind will change.
AB: Did you have a mentor growing up who helped shape who you are today?
AOG: I have and had many mentors. I am the product of my community as a whole. There is no one person. I learn from everyone, young and old, whom I come in contact with. In doing so, I become a new, more informed version of myself with every single interaction. I trust my journey.
AB: What does Allauna Overstreet-Gibson do to relax and unwind?
AOG: Performing arts (sing, dance, act, TikTok, etc.), meditate, and sleep.
AB: What do you envision yourself doing 10 years from now?
AOG: Educating the world on all things I am passionate about: reproductive health, youth, government, race, ethnicity, culture, performing arts … heck, maybe I’ll be the mayor of Geneva!
AB: Is there any subject matter we did not address that you feel is important and you want to comment about?
AOG: We are stronger together! Fight the fear and the greed.