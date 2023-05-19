Amaris Elliott-Engel is a Geneva attorney who has been a friend of Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach for many years. Long admired for her commitment to social justice and other community issues, she is the chair of the boards of directors for Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center and Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency, better known as FLACRA. Louise thought readers would appreciate getting to know her. This interview was conducted by email. Here’s what Elliott-Engel had to say about her life and living in Geneva:
LHB: Where did you grow up? I remember that you came from an environmentally conscious family. How did that affect your interests?
AEE: I grew up in the western Finger Lakes, near Hemlock and Canadice lakes. The actual town is Springwater. My father, James Engel, switched careers from being a draftsman to building a nursery business specializing in native plants. For many years, he commuted an hour from Springwater to a job at Cornell’s Ag Research Station (now Cornell AgriTech). We had a (do-it-yourself) compost toilet, heated with wood my dad logged himself, raised pigs, gardened, etc. When I went to college, I was very excited to have normal plumbing and central heat, but caring for Mother Nature and making sure I do as much as I can personally to reduce my environmental impact is still something I work on every day.
After living in cities for a few years, where farmers were driving food into the city for farmers’ markets, I love being able to go directly to farms to buy my meat and produce. Our family just bought our first electric vehicle. And, we compost and garden too.
LHB: I know that you attended Mount Holyoke, which is a women’s college, one of the Seven Sisters. What did you study and why did you choose to go there?
AEE: At the age of 17, I was so inspired to go to a college that was by women and for women. This was because I experienced a lot of bullying and harassment from peers during my childhood and it was really healing and empowering to study at an institution that was just for women. Not that many kids read the newspaper, but I promise you, you can survive bullying. Mount Holyoke ended up being exactly what I hoped for and gave me the skills and confidence I needed for the work world.
I just marked my 20-year college graduation, and I have several close friends from Mount Holyoke all these years later. I majored in “Critical Social Thought.” I guess it’s a big shock my first career was as a journalist and my second career now is as an attorney.
LHB: You and I worked together at the The Citizen in Auburn for a few years before I moved on and you left to go work at a legal newspaper in Philadelphia. Later, you went to law school. That’s a pretty big change, from a reporter to a lawyer. What motivated you to choose that path and where is your degree from?
AEE: After The Citizen, I wrote for a newspaper for lawyers in Philadelphia for six years. I kept on running into lawyers who graduated from the evening program at Temple University Beasley School of Law. I decided to apply to law school not knowing if I’d want to keep working as a journalist covering the law or practice law. Temple’s evening program was the one and only law school I applied to.
I worked as a reporter while going to law school. I would study for class during breaks in trials I covered or on train trips to cover legislative hearings in Harrisburg or on the subway between home and work and class. The leap from journalism to the law wasn’t as big as you’d think. Both are paths where you ask questions and try to serve people. And both involve a lot of writing!
LHB: You worked for Legal Assistance of Western New York for a while. What kinds of cases did you handle and what is your opinion of the legal system in the area, especially for those who have to depend on that agency for services?
AEE: As an attorney at LawNY, my main practice area was assisting homeowners facing foreclosure. I also assisted clients with evictions, bankruptcies, and public benefits. The biggest problem with the legal system in this area is what’s called the access to justice gap, which refers to how people can’t access justice because they can’t afford to pay attorneys out of pocket. The LawNY Geneva office had to turn away so many requests for help because it didn’t have the funding to assist everyone. I hope someday New York will create a right to have counsel for people facing the loss of their homes from evictions and foreclosures.
Another area I think is in need of reform is Ontario County’s refusal to offer repayment plans for delinquent property taxes. The homeowners who are hurt by this are folks on fixed incomes who can’t get loans. The county fought and lost a case all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court to try to prevent two different families from paying their delinquent property taxes through bankruptcy. I hope county leaders will change their stance someday soon and let taxpayers enter repayment plans to pay taxes in installment arrangements as other local counties do. Not allowing people to pay their delinquent taxes in payment plans makes it much more likely their homes will be taken in tax foreclosure.
LHB: I know that you and your husband, Jason Rearick, met at The Citizen. He was a photographer, and you endured a long-distance relationship for a while before you both landed in Geneva. How did you weather the distance?
AEE: In fact, we did long distance multiple times as we moved for different jobs and graduate school. We’ve been together 19 years but lived apart for about three years in total — but at separate points, over the course of our relationship. Long distance actually makes the time you do have in person as a couple very precious. And, we weathered it because we wanted to support each other in our future endeavors and because we made time to always talk and see each other even when living apart.
LHB: And he went back to school too, to Cornell for regional planning. He’s now a planner with the Seneca County Planning and Community Development Office. That must be satisfying for both of you.
AEE: Jason and I are both recovering journalists. We both switched careers because of the economics of the media industry (side note: Support the Finger Lakes Times and other local media!). I’m very proud and happy for Jason about his second act. I’ve never seen him happier, and he is enjoying helping making life in Seneca County better.
LHB: You also have a young son. How do you think he benefits from your choice to settle in Geneva? Why did you choose this city for a home and what do you like most about it? Where does it need improvement?
AEE: Our son benefits from Geneva’s cultural diversity and being near family in the Finger Lakes and all the things we find to do in the region. We chose Geneva for our home because we wanted a community with cultural diversity, a creative, active arts and events scene, and better affordability than we had when we lived out of state. That said, Geneva’s affordability has slipped since we bought our house, and there’s now a housing crisis in terms of affordable rentals and houses for first-time homebuyers. Geneva’s leaders will need to find a solution for housing or it will lose its future.
LHB: You serve on boards for various agencies. Which ones, and why are they near and dear to your heart?
AEE: I am the chair of the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center, which is the largest daycare provider in the community. It serves more than 100 children and was founded in 1970. Childcare is a really difficult sector because there’s not enough slots for kids as families need, families pay more for childcare practically than any other bill, and employees are not paid nearly enough. Due to mandated wage increases and inflation, our costs have never been higher. The board is proud that we raised our wages at least $1 above minimum wage to recruit and retain staff. But special funding related to the pandemic has ended. So we are asking the community to donate to this nonprofit so we can continue to serve and nurture the littles you trust us to care for. Our needs include but are not limited to: funds to complete the requisition and installation of an infant-only playground, replacing worn classroom furniture, and support for special programming like Taekwondo lessons and behavioral therapy.
I also am chair of the board of FLACRA, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary! With the proliferation of fentanyl and the increase of overdoses, FLACRA has never been needed more. This also is another deserving organization in need of support from the community. I also was a member of the Geneva Police Review Board before it was struck down in a court ruling and the Geneva City Council voted against appealing the ruling. I still support the cause of police reform and having civilian input — but not the final say — on discipline.
LHB: Do you think you will ever have your own private practice, and if you do, in what kind of law would you specialize?
AEE: If I ever went into private practice, I would want to do bankruptcy law. As a public interest attorney, I’ve greatly enjoyed helping people take back control of their debts and their financial situation through bankruptcy. There can be a lot of shame around debt. But bankruptcy and having a fresh start is embedded in the U.S. Constitution. People should know that the law protects them and empowers them because the U.S. has a policy that people shouldn’t be trapped in debt forever.
LHB: I know that your mother was a great influence on you. Do you want to talk about her and her work?
AEE: My mom, Laura Elliott-Engel, died in November 2015. I still miss her acutely. She celebrated her 40-year anniversary of sobriety from alcoholism a few months before she died. Not only did she get sober but she also turned her struggle with addiction into a career in helping people beat their own addictions. She helped many, many people get sober themselves as a counselor, as a longtime participant in Alcoholics Anonymous, and as one of New York state’s leading recovery advocates. If I am half her equal as an advocate, I will consider my work well done.