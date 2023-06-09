Ashley Davoli was named executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes recently, an organization that works with children who are victims of sexual and physical abuse, as well as their families. Davoli has worked in various capacities with the agency since 2015. She is a passionate advocate for children. The interview with Sunday Editor Louise Hoffman Broach was conducted by email. Here’s what she had to say about her job and the advocacy center:
LHB: Where did you grow up and what kinds of things did you enjoy doing as a child?
AD: I grew up in Waterloo. As a child I loved being outside and camping.
LHB: Where did you go to college and where did you get your master’s?
AD: I attended St. John Fisher College and got a master’s in mental Health Counseling.
LHB: What brought you into the field of child advocacy? How did you become part of your agency in 2015, and what did you do before that?
AD: I have always worked with children in some capacity and had a passion to help the most vulnerable. I began working as a child and adolescent therapist working with children who were victims of abuse. It was in this role that I was introduced to the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes. I joined the Finger Lakes Child Abuse Response Team in 2011, working both as a therapist for child abuse victims and a forensic interviewer. Joining this team started my journey of working among a multi-disciplinary team for child abuse cases. The team consists of various disciplines working with victims of abuse, including the following: law enforcement, Child Protective Services, prosecution (district attorneys and county attorneys), mental health, medical and advocacy. I continued to work with the Child Advocacy Center as a partner until 2015, when I was hired as an advocacy specialist and conducted forensic interviews.
LHB: Tell me about what the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes does and what you see as its mission in the three counties that you cover.
AD: The Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The CACFL takes the role as the lead agency that coordinates, integrates and facilitates a multidisciplinary team of professionals and provides the physical space where cases of child sexual and physical abuse, whenever possible and practical, are investigated, evaluated and treated. This multidisciplinary team, known as the MDT, is a collaborative, inclusive and team-oriented infrastructure whose primary focus is children and their families. Comprehensive services are provided by the MDT in one safe, child-friendly location.
Each staff member at the CACFL and of our partner agencies has the primary goal of providing the best services possible to children and families who are afflicted by sexual and physical abuse. The CACFL is a nationally-accredited child advocacy center and coordinates services guided by standards from the National Children’s Alliance and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.
LHB: Can people come to you on their own, or is it all done through referrals?
AD: The facilitation of the multi-disciplinary team for child abuse investigations and forensic interviews is done through referrals from law enforcement and Child Protective Services. We also provide education and training opportunities which can be accessed by contacting one of our education specialists.
LHB: Do you work directly with children, and how do you handle what I am sure are difficult issues and conversations?
AD: In my role as executive director, I now oversee all the operations of the Child Advocacy Center; therefore, I will no longer work directly with the youth and families that we serve.
Our entire team works tirelessly to advocate and ensure the safety of the youth we serve. They are often difficult issues and we work very hard here to ensure our teams are also taking care of themselves to minimize vicarious trauma. Personally, I check in when I need to with our team members and immerse myself in the positives whenever possible. It is the positive impacts we have that drive me to work harder to help the youth and families we serve.
LHB: How have things changed since you joined the agency? Have you seen the addition of new programs or events?
AD: Since 2011, there has been incredible growth within our agency. When we opened our doors in 2008, we had one staff (member), an executive director operating as a program of the Partnership of Ontario County. Today, we have a staff of eight, an executive director, program manager, educations specialists, forensic interviewers, case manager, case coordinator, administrative assistant, and development and communication manager. (We also have) several contracted individuals providing advocacy, mental health services and forensic interviewing. (We) work independently as a non-profit organization with our own established board of directors.
In 2023, the CACFL marks 15 years offering hope and support to children and their families. Since our inception, we have served more than 3,800 children working as a multi-disciplinary team saving the community’s millions of dollars.
LHB: Where do you see services lacking for children in Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties, and, if anything, what would you like CACFL to add?
AD: We are always looking to build our programs and work tirelessly to ensure the services we offer are top-notch. The youth in our community deserve the absolute best, and we will continue to work hard to ensure we provide the absolute best to them.
As a multi-disciplinary team, one area of growth has been focused on the availability of mental health services for youth. I will continue to help in any way with this mission as a community provider, but also as a resident in the communities we serve.
LHB: When you are not working, what are your hobbies and what do you enjoy doing?
AD: I love being with my family. We camp a lot and love to travel.
LHB: What is it about you that people might not know but you would like to convey, if anything?
AD: This is a difficult question because I am a pretty open book. Anyone I have ever worked with would say that I am a passionate advocate for children. I am extremely dedicated to the work we do here at the Child Advocacy Center and have seen the value it has for the youth and families we serve. As providers we are often working within a system with strict rules which can create barriers. I have worked for over 10 years beside the multi-disciplinary teams in these communities and know the passion that exists to help children and their families. I couldn’t see myself in any other role as I continue to advocate for our youth.
People often ask me how I continue to do this work, and my initial thought is always ... because as long as children are faced with these stressors, the work continues to be needed. Our youth need us to stand up for them. I also don’t do this work alone. Although our agency seems small in the number of staff, our “team” is hundreds strong. We do this work together, and I couldn’t be more proud to step into this new role as executive director to continue this journey.