This week, Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with Brian Fowler, the former Geneva High School football star who helped the Panthers win a state championship in 2006. The 2019 Geneva Sports Hall of Fame inductee traveled a sometimes bumpy path on his way to earning his medical degree. Here is what Brian had to say:
AB: Let’s start with what’s going on in your life right now. Where do you stand in your education in terms of becoming a doctor?
BF: I’m actually done with my medical school education! I recently finished my last rotation and am just waiting to graduate the first week in May.
AB: What attracted you to the field of medicine?
BF: I have always had the desire to have a positive impact on people’s lives. Though I took the scenic route to deciding on medicine, it was certainly the best decision I could have made.
AB: You are the co-founder and co-president of Pipelining Minority Excellence. Explain the origins of the organization, what it does, and the other important elements about it.
BF: The organization was started by one of my classmates and me. Through our experiences we wanted to provide undergraduate students the resources to apply to health professional programs. Though the pandemic dampened a lot of the things we initially planned, I still mentor dozens of undergraduate students.
AB: You founded a local golf tournament fundraiser last year toward scholarship money to help Geneva High School seniors in their pursuit of a health profession. What motivated you to get that started?
BF: This is honestly one of the things I am most proud of. I can’t take all the credit; it was originally Hannah’s idea.
The golf tournament is the fundraiser for the Brian K. Fowler Health Professions Scholarship, which is for seniors at Geneva High School who plan on pursuing health professional careers. My motivation was thinking back to my own experiences throughout my education. Early on in my journey I did not have mentors in medicine, particularly ones that look like me and share my background. Without a full scholarship for football, I would not have been able to pay for college without taking out student loans.
The purpose of the scholarship is to provide some financial assistance, as well as providing lifelong mentorship to students en route to their desired profession. Our tournament this year will be June 11 at Wayne Hills Country Club. Consider contributing if you can.
If you enjoy golfing, you can play in the tournament. If you own a local business, you can donate and/or become a hole sponsor. If you don’t golf or own a business, you can invest in the future of Geneva by donating (no amount is too small).
AB: You also serve as a mentor to high school and undergraduate students. What sort of advice do you provide, and how much of it comes from your own life experiences?
BF: All the advice I give comes from my own life experiences. I try to tailor my advice around whatever that particular student needs at that time. Generally speaking, it usually involves talking about overcoming obstacles, the different paths to becoming a physician, the timeline for ensuring they’re on the right track to reaching their goals, considerations in deciding on a specialty, etc.
AB: Let’s go back to your formative days. What do you remember about growing up in Geneva, and what sort of experiences here helped mold you into the person you are today?
BF: Geneva is such an amazing place! I love this city so much, which is why I have and plan to do many more things to improve the community as much as I can.
There are so many things about Geneva that made me who I am today: With the city being so diverse, I grew up with people of different races, ethnicities, point of views and ways of thinking, which has helped me tremendously in being able to effortlessly interact with others. I am not where I am solely on my own accord. I am standing on the shoulders of giants, many of which are from or have connections to Geneva.
The community has always supported me as long as I can remember, and I appreciate it so much! I would not be where I am if it were not for each and every one of them!
AB: You were an integral part of a football program that played in two state championship games, winning one, and you were named New York State Class B Player of the Year in your final season. What do you remember most about those times?
BF: Those were some of my fondest memories. The way our city came together those years was amazing and something I know my teammates and myself will never forget.
My football career played a vital role in me becoming a doctor. My biggest takeaway from sports was learning that if I work hard enough, I can accomplish absolutely anything. Without that lesson I don’t know where I would be today.
AB: You went on to play college football, but from what I understand, you had lost your zest for the sport by the time you stopped playing. Can you describe what happened and how you reached that point?
BF: That was a particularly tough time for me. With so much uncertainly in my life growing up, the one thing I always knew for sure was that I wanted to play football. During college, the culmination of injuries, not feeling fulfilled, and not being happy drove away my desire to play football. It was a gradual decision, but a really tough one.
For years, in most instances, I wouldn’t even tell people that I played football. Not only was it tough for me, but for my family and friends as well — everyone, including myself, always thought I would play professional football. It was hard for myself and others to not see me in that light anymore.
Now, looking back, not playing football anymore was the single best decision of my life. It allowed me to move on and pursue my career in medicine.
AB: Has your outlook about football changed since then?
BF: I love the game for what it taught and provided for me, but my outlook has certainly changed. I think a large reason why myself and kids that look and come from similar backgrounds as me want to become a professional athlete is because that’s all they see. If you’re growing up, and seeing people that look like you, come from similar backgrounds as you become successful playing sports, you naturally feel like you can also achieve it.
Conversely, if you’re a black kid and have never seen a black doctor, subconsciously you will think that is not a career that’s achievable for you. So, my focus is not on sports at all anymore. My focus is on inspiring kids, especially underprivileged kids, that sports is not the only option, and they can achieve anything they are willing to work hard for.
AB: I’ve heard that you endured some very hard times during those post-college years. Can you tell me about some of your lowest moments and how you believe you got to that point?
BF: Man, those were some very low years. I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life; I didn’t have a relationship with either of my parents, although my mother and I have since built a great relationship; I had little money, food, and no consistent place to live; and there were many nights I slept in my car. I did some very deep soul-searching during that time and concluded that I was at that place in life because I put myself there. I simply was not doing enough to better my life.
Coming to that realization was painful, but day by day that rock bottom was the foundation I used to build my life to where I am today.
AB: Do you remember a specific low point? If so, what was it?
BF: It’s hard to pick the toughest low point, but living on an air mattress with no job in my sister’s studio apartment with her and her wife was certainly among the lowest.
AB: At what point did you begin to gather yourself and move in an upward direction, and was there a single defining moment that spurred it?
BF: I think the defining moment occurred when I was working at Zotos. I vividly remember being at work one day, looking around and seeing several employees in their 50s and 60s. I was already borderline depressed at that point, but in that moment, I decided I wanted so much more for myself.
Initially, I thought I wanted to own my own business, so I began pursuing manager-in-training jobs; then Hannah mentioned I should look into becoming a Physician Assistant. While reading about that career I figured out I could become a doctor; from there, I set my sights on becoming a doctor by reading every single article online I could. I then made a plan on how to get there and in about a month I will be a doctor — it is still surreal when I think about how far I’ve come.
AB: Now that you are on the cusp of realizing a dream, what words of wisdom would you offer to those who aren’t quite sure about what they want to do for a living and/or might be down on their luck?
BF: One of my favorite quotes is by Misty Copeland, which says, “Know that you can start late, look different, be uncertain, and still succeed.” I think this quote embodies my journey: I started my path to medicine much later than people normally do, only 5% of doctors are Black, I was very uncertain at times about my ability to become a doctor, and through all of that I am just about there.
I had just about every obstacle there was preventing me from becoming a doctor. There is absolutely nothing that separates me from anyone else — I was just willing to sacrifice a lot and refused to give up! If I can do it, so can you!!