Evening Editor Louise Hoffman Broach interviewed Carmen Martinez-Pirong, a Child Protective Services investigator with the Ontario County Department of Social Services, by email. Carmen is a volunteer firefighter with the Geneva Fire Department’s Hydrant Hose Company and works for many different agencies as a Spanish language interpreter. Here is what Carmen had to say:
LHB: Where were you born and where did you grow up?
CM-P: I was raised by my mother, Victoria Arroyo, and stepfather, Jose Morales, in a little town, Yabucoa, in Puerto Rico. Yabucoa is better known as the sugar cane town. I have three sisters, Raquel, Adlin and Deliris. I have two brothers, Robert and Brandon, by my biological father, Rogelio Martinez. I graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico in Humacao in 2004. I did my internship at a Jose D. Zayas Elementary School, Las Piedras. I participated in research at Barrio Buena Vista, Humacao, in 2002-03, studying the needs of residents there. I did an investigation at the correctional facility that measured the levels of behavior with young men 16-21. When I was in college some of my classes were in Spanish, but the books and material were in English. I did struggle a lot with understanding the books, but I ended up graduating with 3.29 GPA.
LHB: When did you come to Geneva and why?
CM-P: I was determined to go for my master’s degree, but I knew I had to learn English to continue my studies. My brother who used to run the migrant camp in Marion (Wayne County) suggested I come to Geneva.
In 2004, after I graduated, I moved to Geneva with the goal to learn English. I worked at Seneca Foods during the bean-packaging season in 2004. Then I became a label operator. I stayed until 2007. I was working 12-hour shifts and was going to the English-as-a-second-language classes through Finger Lakes Community College at Courtyard Community Center.
LHB: Is that when you met your first husband?
CM-P: I met the father of my children at Seneca Foods. Benjamin spoke English and a little Spanish. I communicated with him using a dictionary and the little Spanish that he knew. In 2005, I had my first child, Karaline Head Martinez, and married Benjamin in 2006. I started getting fluent in English and I got a job at Geneva’s Lochland School in the spring of 2007. I worked with young adults with disabilities and helping with some of their social skills. I also worked at Hillside Family Center in Romulus as a socio-therapist. I worked at a unit with eight residents, providing social skills and doing home visits with the families.
LHB: You left Geneva at one point?
CM-P: I moved to South Carolina to be closer to my sisters in 2008 and worked at Force Protection in Ladson, S.C., as a spray painter. What a jump, but the pay was right, and my Uncle Jesus taught me some spray-painting when I was a young kid in Puerto Rico. I kept looking for other jobs, and I got one as office assistant with Hitrak Staffing Inc. in North Charleston, S.C. Things didn’t work out like the family was expecting, and I moved back to Geneva in 2009.
I had struggles with my marriage, and I started visiting the Salvation Army church in Geneva and later became a member (Adherent) of the Salvation Army church in 2009 to the present time.
LHB: What did you do next?
CM-P: I worked with Kelly Services at Zotos, as a line leader, and continued going to classes at FLCC. In 2009, I had my second daughter, Deyaneira. In 2011, I got a job at Finger Lakes Community Health in Port Byron as a patient services representative. Two years later I became a head patient services representative at the Geneva clinic. I got my interpreter certificate while working for the clinic and I became an interpreter for the doctors, counselors, nurses and other personnel when they had a Spanish-speaking patient.
LHB: And you set down your roots then?
CM-P: In 2014, I bought my first home in Geneva through the First Home Buyer program with Lyons National Bank. In 2016, I got a job with Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes in Geneva as a homeless coordinator. I took several Civil Service tests for the county and got hired in 2019 in the Child Protective Investigation Unit.
LHB: How long have you been a firefighter, and what made you decide to join?
CM-P: I joined Geneva Fire Department’s Hydrant Hose Company in April 2022. My husband, who has been an active firefighter for a few years, was coming home with stories about crashes and medical calls where the fire department and police had difficulty communicating with Spanish-speaking victims. He was always saying to me that he knows me, as a woman who always cares for the community, and if I wanted to help, I should join the fire department.
LHB: Geneva has a very large Hispanic population. How often do you intercede in situations where an interpreter is needed?
CM-P: I interpret at many calls, from car accidents to medical rescue calls to fires.
LHB: How many women firefighters are in the department now? Is there a feeling of being welcomed?
CM-P: There are about a dozen woman firefighters in all three departments. I have only seen five or six active woman firefighters on scene. The women have made me feel welcome in the fire department and have been teaching me a lot. They are encouraging me to do a lot of stuff out of my comfort zone, like jumping out of a window (bailout training) or crawling in the smoking areas of a fire or confined spaces. The entire department has welcomed me with open arms and treated me like family.
LHB: When we set this up, you mentioned that you were busy with training. How often do you train?
CM-P: We do three active trainings per month. Something I assure others is that the Geneva Fire Department has my back.
LHB: Chief Del Parrotta mentioned that you are also training to be an emergency medical technician. What motivated you to do that?
CM-P: Soon I will be starting, along with my husband and a few other members, EMT Rescue training with the department. This is a new program for us, and I am looking forward to being part of it since I love to help others in a crisis, and the more I know the more I can help save others’ lives. Along with my interpreter ability, it will help the victims feel calmer, and I will be able to get them the help they need in a faster way.
LHB: You were so helpful at the Pulteney Street apartment building fire that occurred a few weeks ago. What was it like interpreting for so many people who not only were displaced, but couldn’t communicate because of a language barrier?
CM-P: The day of the fire I was on call from my job, working on a case in Naples and driving back to Geneva. I see the call coming through (on my pager) and I knew they needed my help because I was familiar with the apartments. And they have a large Hispanic population. I tried to call my husband to let him know I was en route, but he was already there. At my arrival I ran to the apartment and one of the chiefs, Mr. (Mike) Bucklin, directed me with a pen and paper to get all the information about the tenants.
LHB: What were some of the challenges?
CM-P: When Chief Parrotta announced that the interpreter arrived, a lot of Hispanic people came to me and they asked me many questions. The police also needed some information interpreted for them, then Red Cross arrived, and they needed my help too. My feelings in those moments were like I had the last ticket to something, and everyone wanted it. I tried to reassure as many families as I could. I helped the police with their questions. I went to Chief Parrotta and asked the questions that the families asked me, and I went back to the families to interpret for them with the Red Cross.
It was hard at first to manage interpreting for the families, the fire department, police, and Red Cross, but I believe we manged it well.
LHB: How do you think it could be made a little easier?
CM-P: I encourage anyone who has free time or wants to be part of this great family to contact the fire department or stop down and ask for an application. We need more bilingual members. The department will make sure you are fully trained for your assistance with the community.
LHB: What about your own eventual career goals?
CM-P: I will be going back to school in the future to get my master’s degree as a social worker after I complete my EMT training. I want to work to do more to help the Spanish-speaking population.
LHB: What are your hobbies and interests, outside of firefighting?
CM-P: I love to hike and enjoy nature. We love to travel and enjoy our family time. Being very active with the fire department has slowed down our trips a lot. I love to do gardening and crafts with my children, and read.
LHB: What would you like people to know most about you?
CM-P: Something I would like people to understand about me is that I am a simple person who does not like to be in the spotlight. I am very humble and appreciate everything I have, as I have worked so hard in my journey to get here. I will always be there for my friends and family. I treat people the way I want to be treated as well.