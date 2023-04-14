Sports Editor Pete Lambos interviewed Canandaigua Director of Athletics and Communications Caroline Chapman. Chapman graduated from Geneva High School in 2001 and from William Smith College in 2005. She was coached by the winningest Division III and female coach in all of college soccer, Aliceann Wilber, appearing in 60 games for the Herons. Chapman has more than a decade of experience working in the Canandaigua City School District, including as a social studies teacher at Canandaigua Academy and Canandaigua Middle School. The interview was conducted by email. Here is what Caroline had to say:
PL: What have the first few months on the job been like?
CC: I worked as the interim director of athletics for a year prior to my recent appointment and there was a lot to learn. And, there still is a lot to learn.
The athletics office works with many different departments on campus. We work closely with transportation, maintenance/custodial, the technology department, the music department, teaching staff, administrative staff, school nurses, and just about everyone on campus. Additionally, we work with the Monroe County Public School Athletic Conference and the athletic directors of those schools, plus we work closely with Section V and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. I am still learning each day and find myself asking many people a lot of questions.
PL: What aspect of the athletic director position is most exciting to you?
CC: I have worked for the Canandaigua City School District for the past 18 years in many capacities. I started as a social studies teacher and coach. I then led our Chromebook program as a teacher on special assignment and, for the past five years, I have been the Director of Communications. My communications job took a different twist and became more challenging during the pandemic. What I find most exciting is that I am able to lead our athletic program and still work to celebrate the Canandaigua City School District. I will be less behind the scenes and am looking forward to continuing to work with our students, families, coaches, and the entire school community.
PL: What part of the job presents the biggest challenge?
CC: The most challenging part of the job is that each day is different, which is also a positive. One day you are celebrating a sectional championship and getting home late at night. Then, the next day you are working through the cancellations of every outdoor event due to the weather. I have found that it is important to prioritize what needs to happen immediately and what can be put lower down the list and done later.
Another challenge is the evening and weekend hours of the position. I am thankful to have my husband and my supportive parents, who help immensely with the logistics of supporting my own children.
PL: Is there any particular area you want to focus on?
CC: I look forward to continuing the success of Jim Simmons, who is retiring after 20 years as the Director of Athletics. The team at the athletics department (myself, Randy Boylan, and Lisa Brunelli) have been working on organizing systems to support communication, transportation and gym schedules, and more. One focus of my first year will be starting a student-athlete advisory council to provide our student-athletes with leadership opportunities for input on our programs, celebrations, and social media accounts, and opportunities for students to volunteer in the Canandaigua community.
PL: Who have been your mentors along the way?
CC: I have had many people who have helped me along the way, but two that stand out are my college soccer coach, Aliceann Wilber, and my father, Carl Wenzel.
I played soccer for Aliceann for four years at William Smith and helped run soccer camp with her each summer for 10 years after graduating. She exemplifies hard work and, during her 43-year (and counting) coaching career at William Smith, she won Division III National Championships 25 years apart (1988, 2013). This is a testament to her ability to change and grow as a coach and not settle for what she has always done. Throughout my soccer career and beyond she pushed me to improve and to self-reflect.
My father, Carl Wenzel, coached varsity basketball at Geneva High School during my entire childhood (1980-2001) before joining the Hobart staff as an assistant coach. He has been a valuable sounding board about athletics and teaching and helps me look at challenging situations from many perspectives. Additionally, he and my mother, Ann, helped instill my love of sports at a very young age.
PL: When you are not busy with your current position, what do you like to do with your free time?
CC: I enjoy visiting local parks with my family and then finding ice cream spots nearby. I love ice cream. When time allows, I enjoy traveling and we like to visit live professional sporting events at different stadiums around the country.
PL: You graduated from Geneva High in 2001 and William Smith in 2005, and now you are the Director of Athletics and Communications for Canandaigua Academy. It is very clear that you love the Finger Lakes region. What aspects of the area do you love the most?
CC: I have literally never lived anywhere else. I love visiting other places, but nothing beats living here in the Finger Lakes. And this is a beautiful place to live. I remember visiting colleges and would wonder where the lake was on campus ... and then I ended up at college three blocks from my house on the lake I grew up near. However, while the Finger Lakes are beautiful, it is the people that keep me living here. People care about each other and look out for each other.
PL: You are just the third AD for Canandaigua since 1979. It is a position that does not see a lot of turnover, so what does it mean to you to take such a revered position?
CC: This is a revered position because of the people who came before me, ADs Mike Foster and Jim Simmons, and coaches such as Betty LaBarge, John Johnson, Arlene DeVinney, Ed Mulheron, Kim Condon, Cheri Chinn, Robin Hulme, and our current coaches who have set a standard of excellence and dedication to their programs. I look forward to carrying on the strong traditions and pride that Canandaigua athletics offers to the community and am excited to share these traditions with our student athletes.
PL: In your first season, Canandaigua girls basketball made history and made it all the way to the Class A state championship game all while playing the entire regular season away from their home gym. What was the most exciting part of their run from your perspective?
CC: In athletics, it is talked about a team hitting their stride at the right time, and the Canandaigua Academy girls basketball team led by Coach Mike Brennan did just that. Last year, they had a regular-season record of 19-1, but they did not play as challenging a schedule due to league alignment. This season, we ended the regular season with a record of 15-5 but played many (Class) AA schools and a much more challenging schedule. Add to that the flood on our gymnasium floor during the beginning of December, some challenging injuries to key players, and this team learned how to persevere, together. This team dedicated countless hours to becoming better athletes and seeing them accomplish their goal of winning sectionals, and then going to the state championship game was definitely a highlight of the winter season. We are hoping for more sectional titles and state runs this spring.