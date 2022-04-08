Partially retired Finger Lakes Times reporter David L. Shaw has been covering the Cayuga Nation and its various legal issues for nearly all of his almost half-century career in journalism. He conducted an email interview recently with Clint Halftown, the federally recognized leader of the Nation who, at times, has been a lightning rod among his own people. Halftown declined to provide the biographical information we normally include with this feature, but here is what he said in response to our questions:
DS: You got involved with Cayuga Nation affairs at a young age? How and when did that happen?
CH: When I was 2 years old, my mother worked in the Cayuga Nation offices and couldn’t afford childcare as a single mom. So, my mom’s boss, Vernon Isaac, a Cayuga Nation Chief, allowed me to come to work with my mom every day, and I began to learn about the Nation’s governance and business operations at a very young age.
I was appointed to the Nation Council at age 19. At that time, very few Cayuga Nation citizens lived on or near the various reservations. Mr. Isaac appointed me in 2002 to pursue economic development initiatives for the Nation. Mr. Isaac also appointed me as the Nation’s liaison under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, and as the Nation’s Haudenosaunee Trade and Commerce Representative. I have served in other capacities, including representing the Nation at The Hague at a conference on Indigenous rights.
DS: How was the February 1980 filing of the Nation’s claim for return of 64,015 acres of former reservation land and trespass damages a motivating factor in your involvement?
CH: I was very young, approximately 9 years old, when the land claim was filed. However, every leader of the Nation has sought to recover our reservation land and reestablish the reservation as a homeland for Nation citizens. Those remain the goals of the Cayuga Nation Council.
DS: The claim was upheld by Judge Neil McCurn as valid and a jury awarded damages, but the circuit court overturned it on laches, or a delay in filing. What are your thoughts on that and the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua?
CH: The Treaty of Canandaigua is a sacred agreement between the United States and the Cayuga Nation. The agreement was meant to be an instrument of peace, correcting the many thefts of Nation land. If a treaty of such important promises means anything at all, it cannot be undone by the passage of time. Despite the 2nd Circuit’s decision, the Nation intends to reclaim its land inch by inch to restore the reservation as a place that welcomes and provides opportunities for Nation citizens.
DS: Do you really believe the Nation’s sale of 64,015 acres to the state of New York in 1795 and 1807 was illegal and improper, and the reservation still exists?
CH: This is not a complicated issue. Every court that has looked at this issue has concluded that the Cayuga Nation’s reservation still exists. Some cynical politicians still find it useful to continue to press the fiction that there is no reservation to stir controversy and stoke fears. We are seeing signs that residents of Cayuga and Seneca Counties are seeing through this cynical position and recognize the question is a settled legal matter.
DS: How did you get to a position of leadership with the Nation?
CH: After Vernon Isaac died in 2003, the Cayuga Nation Council unanimously appointed me as federal representative and leader of all economic development initiatives.
DS: Some say the Nation’s leaders must be selected by clan mothers and chiefs. Do you agree, and why hasn’t that happened?
CH: This is not the view of the Cayuga Nation’s citizens. It is, however, a view most often expressed by non-natives who seem to believe they have a better understanding of how the Nation should be governed than its own citizens do. It is paternalistic, it is racist, and it is offensive.
The Cayuga Nation does not weigh in on how the United States or any other sovereign nation should be governed. The Cayuga Nation’s citizens have spoken about governance. In 2016, more than 60% of all Cayuga Nation adults gave their explicit support to the Nation Council and its proposed governance laws. The overwhelming majority of Cayuga Nation citizens explicitly rebuked those who illegitimately claim leadership based on antiquated methods of governance. The self-proclaimed “traditionalists” participated in the campaign of support and their position was rejected.
There is no leadership dispute within the Cayuga Nation.
DS: Why do you think there is opposition to your leadership claims?
CH: Every leader in history has had some amount of natural opposition. The United States can speak from recent experience about this phenomenon, as its democratic structure and ideals came under attack in January 2021.
The Nation Council cares about the voices of all Cayuga citizens, including those who cling to antiquated view of governance and economic development. The Nation Council, however, chooses to spend most of its time hearing the daily concerns of Nation members and community leaders who want to work together to make a greater, stronger Nation. Those are the voices I care about — not ones who wish to divide our people or attack the Nation’s business interests.
I would also note that there is no such thing as a “traditionalist.” This is an artifice adopted primarily by non-natives who believe they have a better appreciation of the customs of the Cayuga Nation — a good example of the soft bigotry of low expectations. We have more faith in our citizens than these non-natives who seem to have a storybook and antiquated vision of what an Indian nation should look and act like. The Nation’s citizens are fully capable of adopting modern governance principles while still honoring our traditions and customs.
DS: How can you explain and defend the destruction of Nation buildings in Seneca Falls in February 2020?
CH: I know this topic has captured the eye of the media and some activists in recent years, and I understand the appeal. However, nothing is as simple as people make it out to be.
Rumors circulated about how we supposedly destroyed a daycare or traditional longhouse, but those rumors are false. There was no daycare and no longhouse. If there were, there would be photos of those buildings in use. What is true is that the buildings that the Cayuga Nation owned and operated were violently seized and illegally operated for years by individuals who do not respect our Nation at large and who funneled the business revenues into their own pockets and for their own personal enrichment. To leave the buildings standing created a public safety risk.
These were Nation-owned buildings. We tried to find resolution in the courts to remove these individuals. Since no one would help us, we took matters into our own hands. The buildings were bulldozed safely with plans to eventually rebuild new businesses on the properties once the issue cooled down. The choice to demolish them, while painful, was thoughtful and the safest option — we didn’t want to risk anyone seizing the properties again. This put an end to the problem and kept our community safe from criminal activity.
DS: How do you repair relations within your own Nation and with the local non-native community that surrounds you?
CH: The majority of the Cayuga Nation does not have issues with me or the Cayuga Nation Council. Neither do the local business owners, first responders, and other community members who I interact with on a daily basis. The people who oppose my leadership are a small group, but they are a noisy one. They amplify the story far beyond the attention it deserves, and they unfortunately find willing partners that help them amplify their grievances in several non-Native individuals and groups. Those groups largely either want my leadership team to fail or think that these individuals’ misplaced claims to “traditionalism” trump the will of a majority of the Cayuga Nation who chose me to represent them.
Regarding the town of Seneca Falls, which I think you are alluding to in your question, we will continue to defend our sovereign rights, period, whether they find it convenient to respect those rights or not. That being said, my goal is to achieve peace and prosperity for all Cayuga Nation members and our community. We give back to our community through local donations, and we provide to our members through monthly or quarterly financial distributions, as well as meat and veggie boxes delivered all over the country.
DS: What is the future of the Nation in Seneca and Cayuga counties? Why could gaming be part of it? How do you see things playing out?
CH: We are going to continue to build Nation businesses to support Nation citizens. We hope to reacquire more property to support Nation businesses. The Nation is a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Seneca County and has applied in Cayuga County. We will continue to pursue existing and new commercial development in both counties, as well as agricultural development. The Nation aspires to be a major economic force in the region, providing employment opportunities for our citizens and others.
DS: What is your response to those who say there shouldn’t be separate nations within the U.S., and native people should assimilate?
CH: Generations of Native Americans have been impacted by America’s long history of wrongdoings to Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities — whether through theft of property, racism, lack of resources, violence, or other injustices. The United States sat back and watched while the State of New York stole our land. Sadly, this painful history continues to negatively impact many Native American communities today.
While the Cayuga Nation is no exception to this painful part of United States history, in recent years we have taken significant steps to create economic opportunities for our people and reacquire the land that was stolen from us. We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish.
My hope for the coming years is to build on what we have accomplished and continue expanding our physical and economic footprint across the State of New York. We want to restore our homeland, and if we can’t have the reservation land that was illegally taken restored through other means, we will purchase it outright.
We will continue to find new opportunities to provide for our members and to support our neighbors. As we face challenges set before us from local government agencies and individuals who wish to see us fail, I am confident our collective efforts will yield a stronger and more fruitful Nation. We will gain wider recognition for our inherent sovereign rights, reacquire land that is rightfully ours, and continue to push forward in our economic achievements for the betterment of the entire Cayuga Nation.