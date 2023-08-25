The Little League World Series — in idyllic South Williamsport, Pa. — is scheduled to conclude this weekend with Saturday’s U.S. and International championship games, followed by Sunday’s world championship and third-place game. One of the major players in helping make this a wildly popular and televised event is Dan Velte, a 1997 Geneva High School graduate and senior operations executive for Little League International. Finger Lakes Times reporter Mike Hibbard conducted an email interview with Velte earlier this week. Here is what Dan had to say:
MH: You played Little League baseball here in Geneva, at Geneva High and in college (Brockport), and began working for Little League International right after graduating from college in 2001. Was your dream to work for the organization or did the opportunity just arise?
DV: I was always a fan of the Little League World Series. I can remember the first time I went to Williamsport to watch the World Series — when I was 12 — and I didn’t want to miss a game. I would even go to the consolation games that were played at local fields because I thought it was so unique to see the international teams competing at a youth level.
I was actually unaware that Little League had full-time positions when I attended the baseball winter meetings with my dad (former Geneva Cubs and Williamsport Crosscutters owner Paul Velte) during my senior year of college. I met Steve Keener (Little League president and CEO), and that was when I learned how big the organization was and that they had some openings at some of the United States regional offices. I knew I wanted to work in baseball, and Little League offered me a unique opportunity to stay involved in the game.
MH: Can you talk about your progression “up the ranks” in Little League International?
DV: Our senior leadership team is very progressive, and each year they challenge us to improve the program. Often, that creates new and unique opportunities within the organization.
In 2004, we established a league/player development department aimed at increasing participation around the world. I was provided a chance to lead that position and moved from Waco, Texas, back to Williamsport. This still allowed me to stay involved in the operations of the international tournament, and I eventually transitioned to the senior director of league development and regional operations to the senior operations executive, overseeing the operations of Little League around the world.
MH: In a nutshell, if that is possible, what does your current job entail?
DV: I oversee Little League operations globally, which consists of nine regional offices around the world, the Little League Urban Initiative, softball operations, training, and education. Our primary goal is to innovate and provide our leagues with the resources they need to increase participation and provide a great experience locally for Little Leaguers around the world.
Additionally, our department oversees the management of the Little League International Tournament, which culminates at our seven World Series events for all divisions of play.
MH: Are you in contact with Little League officials around the world on a regular basis? What are those discussions about?
DV: I am, and this may be the best part of my job.
I learned early on that Little League would not be as successful as it is without the support of our volunteers. I have been fortunate to meet so many people and travel around the world to meet with those that are passionate about baseball and softball, and the Little League organization. Most of my travels are focused on establishing partnerships with international baseball/softball federations to increase participation, and to work with our high-level volunteers domestically to learn about how we can improve and get better.
MH: The annual TV coverage of the Little League World Series is very popular, as is in-person attendance. Are you as excited about this time of year as the average fan?
DV: Absolutely. We are a Little League family, as my 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter play Little League here in Williamsport, so we are big fans of the Little League World Series in our house. My kids hate to miss a game, and it is fun to see them on the complex and talking to them about the teams at the end of the night.
We want this experience to be memorable for all the participants, so although the event is a lot of work for our staff we have an obligation to make sure that we have prepared as much as possible to make the experience as memorable as can be for all participants.
MH: What is the best thing about your job and Little League International?
DV: The people. I love to meet and interact with people who are passionate about the Little League program. The best thing about Little League International is that we are constantly looking at ways to improve, and each year provides a new, exciting challenge.
MH: What is the future of Little League? Do you see it existing for generations to come?
DV: I think the future of Little League is going to provide more flexibility for communities to provide a program that is suited for them, and will provide greater access for everyone who wants to play Little League. Our focus on growing female participation at all levels of our program will be a key initiative, and I think you will see greater expansion internationally for both baseball and softball.
MH: Do you get to Geneva on occasion? What are your fondest memories of growing up here?
DV: My sister and her family live in Geneva, and that is where my parents spend the summer, so I try to get back as much as I can. Some of my fondest memories about growing up in Geneva would have to be all the nights as a batboy at McDonough Park for the Cubs and grabbing a slice of pizza at Cam’s — still the best out there!