Finger Lakes Times reporter Mike Hibbard conducted an email interview with Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione, who completed his first six months in office recently. Here is what the sheriff had to say:
MH: How would you rate your first half-year as sheriff. Has the job met your expectations?
DC: If I had to describe our first six months in one word, I would say eventful. We have faced some very difficult events, but we have also celebrated many accomplishments to include re-accreditation of our law enforcement bureau and court security division.
I am very proud of how our team has handled the difficult cases. We have been transparent and open about all that transpires here to the greatest extent possible. I feel this job is whatever the person sitting in my chair makes of it. My mission every day is to engage with our community and promote positivity for all members of OCSO.
MH: You have said repeatedly you are not going to criticize the previously elected sheriff, Kevin Henderson, who resigned amid allegations of mismanagement and poor morale in the sheriff’s office. How is morale today?
DC: Our morale today is the highest I have seen it in my tenure here (21 years). Every day I engage with members from law enforcement, corrections, and/or 911. The vast majority of the officers are genuinely happy. It is palpable in the hallways and rooms, where I see them talking with one another. The accreditation assessors who spent three days with us in April complimented our officers for their professionalism and genuine willingness to engage.
MH: There were also staffing issues during Henderson’s tenure, some of it tied to low pay, including numerous deputies and corrections officers who left the sheriff’s office. How is the staffing issue now?
DC: Thankfully, in 2022, county administration, the Board of Supervisors, and unions worked together to reach contract settlements which included pay upgrades for all divisions. Our officers’ pay scales are now much more comparable with Monroe County and the numerous agencies within, which is where we lost nearly two-dozen road patrol officers over a three-year period. I am proud to report that our law enforcement bureau has only one full-time opening out of 70 positions, our part-time police officer positions (25) are full, and our 911 Center has three vacancies out of 35 positions. No county police officers have transferred to other agencies since this contract passed, and only one dispatcher has left us due to his family moving.
In May of this year, our road patrol transitioned from an 8½-hour work day — where they worked four days on, two days off — to 12-hour work days. By extending their work day, the officers are actually scheduled off half the days of the year. It allows the deputies to have every other weekend off instead of one Saturday/Sunday off every six weeks, as the old schedule allowed. Further, this schedule allows us to put more deputies on the road, especially during our peak hours, with the same staffing numbers, increasing officer and public safety while decreasing response time. This is in a trial phase through Dec. 31, 2024, and if it works out will become permanent. So far, we have seen positive results in terms of the number of deputies on the roads and their being able to better keep up with the increased call volume. The state police have been on this schedule for a number of years.
Filling our correction officer positions is still a work in progress. We have hired eight officers this year, but have seen two retire and one leave for other employment. We still have 14 full-time and four part-time correction officer positions vacant. Our background unit is currently working on two more correction candidates, and our goal is to add a net of six more by the end of this year.
MH: You mentioned some difficult events. What have been some of the most memorable ones during your tenure so far?
DC: While we have had a multitude of difficult and complicated cases this year, the two that stand out are the fatal officer-involved shooting from February (in Canandaigua) and the intense flooding in Canandaigua recently.
Before the February shooting, no member of the sheriff’s office had discharged their firearm since 2009, and our last fatal officer-involved shooting was in 2005, following the armed robbery of the then-Ontario National Bank in Phelps. In that case, the sergeant pursuing the suspect was fired upon by the suspect before he crashed. Despite being struck by gunfire in the ankle the sergeant returned fire — striking and ultimately killing the suspect.
While the February shooting was tragic and difficult for everyone involved, our deputies and Canandaigua police did everything they possibly could to de-escalate the situation and individual for nearly 10 minutes. In the end, he made the decision to raise his gun at them, and they reacted appropriately and as trained to protect themselves, each other, and the community by neutralizing the threat. Sadly, this was another case of mental health and substance abuse that went awry without proper treatment.
Regarding the flooding, I have not seen that level of rain damage in 30 years in the fire service or 21 years with the sheriff’s office. Four homes had basement walls cave in from the pressure of the water that had nowhere to go. People were stuck in their vehicles on roads, requiring rescue as the water rose to the top of their doors. Sheriff’s deputies were assisting firefighters, rescuing people from residences using watercraft.
It is sad to see what so many people have lost. We are thankful, however, that no lives were lost. To see all first responder entities work together in protection of these people was amazing. So many of our officers stayed after their shifts Sunday. Many volunteer firefighters worked 20 straight hours until all victims were assisted. It is always uplifting to see so many people step up when people are in need. We had multiple calls from community members and different entities, volunteering to assist however they could.
MH: One of your big campaign issues was addressing officer wellness and engagement. What has been done in that respect?
DC: Officer wellness is of paramount importance to our administration. One major accomplishment occurred in May, when we had a cardiologist spend two days performing advanced testing on more than 55 members of the sheriff’s office — screening for early detection of cardiac disease and risks of stroke. As a result, several officers were referred for further testing and intervention.
On the mental wellness side, we are working with county leadership on proposals to consult with a psychologist who specializes in police mental well-being, to include preparing officers and administrators for critical incidents and engaging with officers after they are involved in a critical incident to help them work through the aftermath of a traumatic event. We hope to have this much needed professional service in place by the end of this year.
MH: I know you are a big proponent of the school resource officer program. Do you have SROs in all the districts in the county now, with the exception of the cities of Geneva and Canandaigua (which are supplied by those city police departments)?
DC: Yes. In September 2022, Red Jacket schools contracted with us for a full-time school resource officer. This put at least one officer in every district.
This year we have been able to further enhance our SRO program with Naples and Marcus Whitman, increasing their coverage from part-time to full-time officer coverage starting in September 2023. We now have full-time officers in every school, with the exception of Finger Lakes Secondary School in Flint, but we do partner for a part-time officer who spends the majority of every school day on the campus.
Midlakes has two officers, one full-time and one part-time.
MH: Another of your campaign issues was protecting senior citizens. What steps is your office taking in that regard?
DC: We have held several of our SALT (Seniors and Law Together) forums around the county. We had events in Victor, Canandaigua, Geneva, and Naples so far this year. Topics have included estate planning, recognizing phone/internet scams, and recognizing Alzheimer’s disease. We announce these on our social media sites in advance. We have another planned for July 27 at Quail Summit in Canandaigua.
MH: You still have more than three years to go in your first term and aren’t even 50 years old yet? Have you given any thought into how long you would like to be sheriff?
DC: We have been so busy these first seven months I have not even thought about it. Right now it’s one day at a time, and I will put more thought into that next year.
MH: What would people be surprised to know about you?
DC: I am a huge fan of dogs. Sadly, we lost our 10-year-old Shih Tzu, Bailie, to cancer early last year. We are not ready for another one yet, but I am always spending time with our department K-9s and therapy dogs when they come in our office to visit.
While patrolling on two different occasions — in 2016 and 2019 — I found dogs that had been abandoned. Both were cared for by the Humane Society temporarily. The first, “Skip,” was adopted by a friend of mine and his family. The second, “Carter,” was adopted by one of our 911 dispatchers.