Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with new Geneva Fire Chief Del Parrotta, who was sworn in during ceremonies held April 4. Parrotta will work with current Chief Mike Combs on the transition until Combs retires this summer. Here is what Parrotta had to say about all things related to firefighting:
AB: When did you become involved in firefighting, and describe the places you’ve worked/served along the way?
DP: In 2007, I joined the North Side Fire Company in the town of Geneva. I stayed there until I decided to join the Geneva Fire Department in 2009. Prior to being hired as a career firefighter in 2011, I worked for a short time as a fire dispatcher.
AB: Why firefighting? What about the field attracted you all those years ago?
DP: As far back as I can remember, I thought firefighting was “cool.” In my hometown of East Rochester, they have an amazing department, and I remember it being something they showed pride in.
When I moved to Geneva as a recruiter, I was looking to find some community service opportunities, and the fire service seemed like a good fit.
AB: What are the biggest changes in firefighting in the 15 years you’ve been involved?
DP: Volunteerism seems to be on a downward trend. When I joined the department, we had a much higher turnout of volunteers to calls.
The advancements in technology and evolution of building materials are another point. Great strides have been made to keep firefighters safer and better equipped to do the job.
We are also seeing the continuing change in the way buildings are constructed, and with different materials. They are burning hotter and faster than ever and are posing more of a risk if they catch fire.
AB: How about something that fire departments do differently now that the average citizen might not realize?
DP: Our department is doing more than we ever have in the types of service we provide. I think the general public may just believe we fight fires, but there is a multitude of other emergencies we respond to.
AB: You’re less than two weeks removed from being sworn in as the Geneva Fire Department’s sixth chief. What are some of the transitional things you’ll be working on with soon-to-be-retired Chief Mike Combs until he leaves in the summer?
DP: We are working together on the daily responsibilities the chief has, going over policies and procedures, budget items, and general administrative areas the typical firefighter doesn’t see. This week specifically we are working on the arrival of the city’s new ladder truck. It has arrived in New York and is going through its final certification and having equipment installed. We are also finalizing the new deputy chief position.
I don’t think I could have imagined the amount of day-to-day work that Chief (Mike) Combs is involved in.
AB: The city of Geneva is blessed to have a strong volunteer presence to supplement the career staff. What sort of things do you coordinate with the volunteer companies so that everything runs smoothly?
DP: I agree. We are very blessed to have a community that is willing to help. Our members are very dedicated and put a lot of time and energy into this work.
Everything operationally needs to be coordinated across the career and volunteer membership. The fire doesn’t care if you are career or volunteer; everyone needs to be on the same page. We all train together and have standardized practices to ensure things run smoothly. The Geneva Fire Department does not exist without its volunteers, and vice versa.
AB: There are people in the city who believe the department’s current paid staff of 18 may be too big as compared to other communities, especially when considering the overall tax burden city residents face. How do you respond to that?
DP: Comparing city to city is a tough study unless you look at everything across the board (what services are being provided, do they do code enforcement inspections, how fast are the response times, what are the capabilities of local mutual aid, what is the insurance rating, etc.). If you just do a “at a glance” study you will miss some key information.
The city did a study a few years back and determined our career staffing is comparatively low but higher paid to other cities. If you look at salaries now, I would predict they are on par or less paid than other departments; however, the personnel on staff did not go up.
Scientifically, there is an exact number of resources needed for each emergency — so much water on a certain size fire, at the proper time, with the right training, and equipment, the fire goes out. Volunteers are essential to our mission; however, the availability of volunteers during certain times is not a guarantee.
Geneva has created the example of a well-oiled combination department, but I believe we need to look at how we maintain that balance. I would be willing to sit down with any city taxpayer and discuss how we function and what should be looked at in an effective study.
AB: Could the department function as efficiently with any less than its current staffing level?
DP: “Doing more with less” is a phrase you hear often. It is not possible to adapt past a certain level when you look at work vs. resources available.
The fire department has suffered losses in personnel over the past decade that has cut our level of service already. The community as a whole might not see it individually, but we see it internally. Staffing levels, regardless of career or volunteer, are necessary to achieve a certain level of safety.
For example, when we lost our fire dispatch staffing, the city as a whole lost a level of service/efficiency. The citizens may never realize it, but responses and times have changed. We have seen a decline in volunteer staffing over the past decade as well. Other communities that used to have good volunteer staffing now are having to hire more career staff, and that hurts the taxpayer worse.
The fire department will always try to be as flexible and adaptive as we can. With less resources, no, we cannot sustain efficiency or a fire-safe community. We are a life safety department. Doing more with less is risky and should be treated as such.
AB: I heard from a firefighter recently that the potential for a serious fire was averted because of smoke detectors the department had installed. Can you talk a little about what that program entails?
DP: That’s a true story. We responded to a fire in a first-floor apartment late at night. The mother and upstairs residents were asleep and were awoken by the alarm. The fire was started from a stove left on. If the alarms hadn’t been installed just a week sooner, the damage would have been extensive and lives may have been lost.
The department will assist any resident with the installation of a smoke or carbon monoxide detector if they need it. We participate in the American Red Cross “Sound the Alarm” program. This program is dedicated to installing 50,000 smoke alarms nationwide in efforts to stop deaths by fires. To sign up or get more information, residents can contact the fire chief’s office.
AB: What other fire department initiatives are ongoing or planned that people might now know about?
DP: Next month is the aforementioned “Sound the Alarm” event, on May 21. This month we are training our newest volunteer members for their initial department skills. This 24-hour course is required for all new members who would like to participate in firefighting activities. We are always looking for more volunteers to join the ranks.
AB: Whether battling a fire or something else, what has been your most memorable moment in Geneva since arriving here in 2007?
DP: That’s a tough one; there have so many memorable moments. In the fire service we see tragedy every day, and those memories always stick with you. However, we also are able to help people on what might be the worst day of their lives. That is what we are good at in the fire service, making a bad situation better.
One of those moments for me was helping a mother deliver a baby.