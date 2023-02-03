If Seneca County had a mascot, it surely would be Doris Wolf. The Massachusetts native has made her home in Junius for decades and has been involved in nearly every public service project during that time, most notably through 4-H, the Rotary, and the Trevor’s Gift food program. Evening Editor Louise Hoffman Broach, who has know Wolf since 1985, had this conversation with her via email:
LHB: Most people probably know you through your work as a reporter. How did that get started?
DW: I graduated from Boston University with a degree in political journalism and public relations and worked for the Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield Mass.; did public relations in Boston for several years; worked at papers in and around Hamilton when my husband was at Colgate; and for the Finger Lakes Times, Democrat & Chronicle, and Seneca Daily after we came to Seneca County. I received many writing awards and was the most honored reporter when I left the Finger Lakes Times, and won a couple of AP awards at the Democrat & Chronicle as well.
I enjoyed writing features stories. I tried to include details so that people could feel they were really there. When I started newspapering, I got paid by the inch, so I tended to be long-winded, a trait that has followed me throughout adulthood. I really enjoy telling stories about my life, and they are always long-winded.
LHB: So you are originally from western Massachusetts?
DW: Yes. I grew up on a dairy farm. My dad was one of 13 kids, all of whom married and lived nearby, so we were a large Irish clan. We lived by the clan ethic, “Those who have to those who need.” It was nothing to have 20 people sitting at the table for a meal. My aunt, who was the head of the clan, always set an extra place in case somebody dropped in; they wouldn’t feel they were intruding. As a youngster, I learned about the value of family, hard work, citizenship (my dad was very active in Democratic politics), and caring for animals and the environment.
LHB: You are also pretty well-known for the decades you’ve dedicated to public service and simply looking out for others. Where those roots?
DW: One day, my aunt looked around the table and said, “The problem with us is we only know each other. We have to get to know other people.” She put an ad in a publication called “Farm Vacations and Holidays” and moved everyone out of the big house. Some couples slept in tents in the orchard. The girl cousins slept on the windowed-in back porch like a college dormitory. My aunt did the cooking, and the girls were the chambermaids, dishwashers, sous chefs, babysitters, and anything else that needed to be done. It was an early bed-and-breakfast. We charged $7 a day per person per family!
LHB: What kinds of things did you enjoy growing up?
DW: It was great growing up on the farm. We enjoyed picking blueberries, playing badminton and hide-and-go seek, working with the cows, and having pig roasts in the horse pasture. When the well went dry, we borrowed the town fire tanker and went to a spring and filled the tanker with water, and all of us kids got to ride on the tanker to put the water in the well. We were expected to go to church every Sunday regardless.
We are a long-lived group. Women in my mother’s family lived to around 100 years, and I recently went to Massachusetts to attend the 95th birthday of my oldest cousin.
LHB: Tell me the story of how you met your husband.
DW: It was the ‘40s and the height of the polio epidemic. Walter’s father was a lawyer from New York City. He brought his family to the Berkshires for a vacation, and when they got to their hotel, they were not allowed in because Walter was too young, so they picked up “Farm Vacations and Holidays” and our name, Buckley, was the first on the list. They called to know if we had any vacancies. We did. They were our first guests, and they came back every year. So Walter and I knew each other since we were both very young.
LHB: You have a funny story about graduating from college?
DW: I went to Boston University, Walter was at Brandeis, and my sister was at Becker Community College in Worcester (Mass.), and we all graduated the same day. My parents drove to my sister’s graduation, and then we were going to go to Brandeis for Walter’s master’s degree graduation in the afternoon. On the way past Boston University they stopped, and I ran into the stadium just as they were calling for the graduates of the College of Communication. Then I ran back out of the stadium, and made it in time for Walter’s graduation.
We got married a few weeks later at his house on Long Island, and Walter went to MIT for his PhD ... I worked in public relations in Boston.
LHB: How did you end up in the Finger Lakes?
DW: We came to Waterloo after Walter taught for several years at Colgate. We started at Eisenhower College, and then Eisenhower was bought by RIT and Walter went back to school and got another degree so he could work in the computer science department at RIT. He worked up to full professor, and eventually became the founding dean of the Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences, while also working at the Geneva Experiment Station. That enabled me to meet many people in Geneva and Rochester ... but not as many people as I met working for the Finger Lakes Times for about six years!
LHB: One of your favorite organizations is 4-H. How did you get involved?
DW: While the girls were home, I became active in Seneca County, especially 4-H. I was a 4-H leader for 23 years. When we moved to Waterloo, I brought with me a flock of black sheep that I was working with Cornell to develop, and my 4-H club included teaching the kids how to care for the sheep. We also did cooking and woodworking. It was fun doing all the 4-H activities, especially showing our sheep at the county and state fairs. My girls and later my grandson, Zach, lived at the state fair every year, working in the 4-H booth, and Walter and I enjoyed going to the fair. We still are in touch with many of the people that we met through 4-H and Cooperative Extension.
LHB: Tell me about the Costa Rica connection.
DW: Some of the 4-H kids were from Costa Rica. In 1989-99, I was involved in an exchange program called Central American Peace Scholars, or CAPS. They decided to bring 100 rural youth from Costa Rica to the United States each year to live with 4-H families and learn how democracy and public service worked. I was the coordinator for New York state and supervised 10 to 14 kids a year, placing them in the homes of 4-H families and going on trips with them. As coordinator, I got to go to Costa Rica every year for 14 years to meet the new exchange students and their families.
It has been amazing to watch “my” kids grow up and become productive adults in Costa Rica. I am in contact with many of them, especially through Facebook. Walter and I visited Costa Rica, and they and their families have come to the States.
LHB: You’ve given your time to so many organizations. Tell me about Rotary.
DW: I am proud to belong to Waterloo Rotary, an organization that does so much good throughout the world. I especially like their work to provide clean water to underdeveloped countries. Water is something that we in the U.S. take for granted, but in some countries, if the children brushed their teeth, they would die from the bacteria in the water. You can always count on a Rotarian to be there when there is a need, whether it is doing good works for the community, or bringing fellow Rotarians a casserole, a bouquet of flowers, or a card. I am so grateful that Rotarians, especially Bill Sigrist and Kyle Black, continue to show up to help do things around the house and farm that I can’t. I am honored to have received several Paul Harris Awards from Rotary for my “Service Above Self” and my financial contributions. It is their highest honor.
LHB: Where else have you given your time?
DW: I enjoyed being a Literacy Volunteers tutor in Wayne County and Waterloo, working with migrant workers and Chinese immigrants. I also enjoyed adopting a platoon from Fort Drum for 20 years, sending them packages twice a month during their deployment in Iraq, Afghanistan, or wherever. I mailed them hundreds of valentines from Red Cross, Rotarians and schoolchildren — even Christmas stockings and even live Christmas trees. And, I am involved in several activities through the senior center in Waterloo, especially their writing and theater groups. I go to lunch there nearly every day and enjoy meeting new people. I am so grateful that their bus picks me up and brings me home since I don’t like to drive anymore.
LHB: You started Trevor’s Gift, a backpack program for students in Seneca County. How did that come about?
DW: When my nephew, Trevor, had his bar mitzvah in Kansas City, for his mitzvah (gift) he asked those attending to work for a few hours at Harvesters, the food bank there. We were assigned to help fill bags of food for their backpack program, which puts food in the backpacks of nutritionally needy kids on Friday so they would have something to eat over the weekend. I had never heard of such a program, but I knew through my service on the library board there were a lot of needy kids in Waterloo. So, when I got back, I talked to my partner in crime, Kaaren Gerlach, about starting a program here.
We approached the school and said the program would not be a cost to the school. United Way got us in touch with ... Foodlink, which provided the food. United Way gave us an initial start-up grant of $125, and the Waterloo Fire Department Auxiliary agreed to sponsor a kid every month, which those incredible angels have done every month since! We named the program Trevor’s Gift in honor of my nephew. The Waterloo Baptist Church allowed us to use their facilities for storage and our headquarters, and Seneca Meadows and Sessler Enterprises made a major donation every year.
LHB: A lot of people have helped over the years.
DW: When I had my stroke and Kaaren had health issues about three years ago, the younger volunteers decided we needed to take time off. Ellen Hughes, Coreen Lowry, Jim and Debbie Patsos, and Lisa Sessler stepped up and took over. They are very dedicated, and I’m so grateful to all of them. Thanks to them, the program continued through the pandemic working with Brian Corey at the schools to deliver the meals by bus every Friday. Now we have delivered more than 10.000 bags! I am very grateful to the individuals, businesses, organizations, churches, and others who have continued to donate funds and food to Trevor’s Gift.
LHB: And there’s more, right?
DW: One of the organizations that I worked with for many years was the Friends of Sampson State Park. I learned about Sampson when I was a newspaper reporter, and several of the Naval veterans were trying to restore the museum there. We did a lot of programs, including a hot-air balloon festival to bring attention to the park and the museum — which is a wonderful place to visit, by the way. That was a lot of fun.
The marina there was dilapidated, and some of the members of the Friends were trying to get it restored. I am grateful that Craig Sessler and the Sessler Companies worked with the state Parks Department and built that magnificent marina at Sampson.
LHB: Your relationship with the Sesslers has benefited a lot of places.
DW: As a reporter, I also learned about a group in Wayne County that was trying to restore an historic bridge over the Erie Canal. I talked to the late Verne Sessler Sr. because I knew he loved history and his company worked on bridges, and on the coldest day of the year he sent his sons and Chris Shaffer to Palmyra to pull the remains of the Aldrich Change Bridge out of the canal so it could be restored. It was so cold that the shutter on my camera froze!
When I retired from newspapering, I joined the friends of Aldrich Change Bridge — and we got the bridge restored and placed in the park there on the Macedon-Palmyra line.
LHB: You have a special affinity for the Erie Canal.
DW: Yes, I do. I also joined the Canalway Trails Association and was president for several years. Its goal is to build a hiking and biking trail adjacent to the canal from Buffalo to Albany. I am happy that it is almost completed. One of the group’s activities is to sponsor a bicycle trip each year, starting in Buffalo on the Fourth of July and ending up in Albany. I volunteered to work on the segment from Wayne County to Syracuse. That meant that Zach (her grandson) and I, armed with cans of bright pink paint, had to mark the directions for the bicyclists to follow. Zach loved spraying the highway with paint, but I was more worried about doing it while traffic was whizzing by. When the bicyclists stopped in Seneca County, we had a reception for them and each year, and Fran Caraccilo and I told the great whale tale about the whale that was brought to Seneca Falls as an attraction.
LHB: Out of all of what you’ve done, what have you loved the best?
DW: One of my favorite activities was working on Celebrate Commemorate for 12 years. Kaaren and I organized the parade each year because I believe you can’t have a festival without a parade. I also helped with their public relations. Jane Sessler and Dave Duprey were excellent co-chairs, and we sure had a lot of fun. I liked it because it combined my love of honoring veterans and community service, and I really liked the people we worked with on the committees.
LHB: You had a fire in 2017 that destroyed your house. The community came together for you.
DW: When we had the fire in the cobblestone, it proved just how wonderful a small town can be ... people donated food, clothing, and enough money to purchase all the appliances in our new kitchen. TV reporters wanted to call me a victim, but I never felt like a victim because of all the love and support we were given by the community.
Jon Thurston and Bill Sigrist sifted through the ashes and found a lot of treasures for us, and later the Sesslers did an environmental cleaning of the cobblestone, which is listed on the state historic register. Peter Houghton found the experts to work on restoring the cobblestone, which we did as much as we had money for. Now, we are waiting for some savvy investor to complete the restoration into a bed-and-breakfast, which I think would do well because it is located between the outlet mall, the casino, and the historic sites of Waterloo and Seneca Falls.
LHB: Your new house is lovely.
DW: Richie Amidon built a new house for us in place of the former sheep barns on our property. The house is handicapped accessible, important for Walter, who was already suffering from Alzheimer’s and was having difficulty navigating the two-story cobblestone. Rich incorporated some beams from the cobblestone in the new house as decorative elements, and an expert in cobblestone construction that Peter located put a cobblestone facade on the front to pay homage to our former home.
LHB: You are very philosophical about the fire.
DW: I thought the fire was a blessing because I had said out loud, “There’s too many papers in this house; I don’t know where to begin to clean it out.” God replied, “Well, let me show you.” And then we had only the dog left and about 25 chickens. We were fortunate that neighbors let us live in their house while they were in Florida, and later we were able to rent a house down the road from our property so we could go back and forth to feed the chickens. Coreen Lowry and Yvonne Erway organized the collection of food donations, and Lizzie Legott had a fundraising dinner at Abigail’s for us. How could you be a victim with so many friends helping us?
LHB: You took care of Walter at home?
DW: My dad always taught me that the most important asset you have is your word. So, when you gave your word, you kept the promise. As Walter’s Alzheimer’s progressed, he asked me to promise that he would never have to go into a nursing home, so I gave him my word — and he never did. He had Alzheimer’s for about 20 years. In the early days it wasn’t so bad, and we continued to go to Germany to see (their daughter) Terri-Lynn’s family and travel around, which we enjoyed very much. But, as the disease continued its insidious progression, it became more and more difficult for me to care for him.
LHB: And then you had health issues of your own, and Walter’s Alzheimer’s progressed.
DW: When I had the stroke, and three congestive heart failures, my daughters arranged for him to have full-time caregivers, which was surely a blessing even though it was a huge financial burden. By that time he was not able to walk or care for himself. We eventually had to let most of the caregivers go because we could no longer afford them, which meant that I was once again Walter’s major caregiver. Whenever I left the room, he would panic and try to go with me, falling on the floor. I was not strong enough to pick him up and relied on friends who answered my call for help to lift him up and get him to bed.
Toward the end, of course, he had no idea who I was; the past three years was a very difficult time for both of us. There’s a reason they call it the long goodbye. I’m grateful to Tiffany Folk, who helped me through some very difficult emotional times.
LHB: What did this experience teach you about elder care?
DW: I think the way this country treats its elderly is disgraceful. We work and pay taxes and contribute to society, and then, when we need help, the government requires that you be impoverished before they will allow you on Medicaid or to access other financial programs. I think this area needs more caregivers and more financial assistance so they can receive a decent wage without bankrupting the patient. I think people should take advantage of support groups, but it’s difficult to attend them when you are the sole caregiver.
LHB: What hobbies do you still enjoy?
DW: I still love to garden and can, but last summer may have been my last vegetable garden. I can make a mean batch of applesauce and enjoy giving jars as gifts to people. I still enjoy hand-spinning and always have a knitting project going. Last Christmas, I gave each of my five grandchildren an afghan that I had made.
LHB: What is it that you think people don’t know about you?
DW: How short I am. I started out at 5-foot-2, but now I am 5 feet at best. But I have a big aura.