Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with Father Thomas Mull, the pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish. Here is what Father Mull had to say about Lent, the Church, Jesus Christ, God, his ongoing battle with cancer, and the war in Ukraine.
AB: We finally seem to be moving past the Covid-19 pandemic after two years of shutdowns, masking, and other restrictions. In what ways has Covid impacted the Church?
FTM: While we have found the restrictions challenging and our numbers are down, we have also found our community pulling together. We seem united in our concern for others (especially those who are absent), and there is a real effort to reach out and respond to the needs of people. Our bonds seem to be strengthened, and we look forward to enjoying the freedom of our celebrations.
AB: In all your years in the priesthood, did you ever envision a time when you would be delivering online-only/Zoom Masses?
FTM: Having been a part of the TV-10 Mass for shut-ins for the last 40 years, I am certainly familiar with producing our Catholic worship for individuals who are not gathered in the same place at the same time. The TV Mass has been (and continues to be) an assistance to people who cannot be present in Church for Mass. During the pandemic, our ratings were quite high as more and more people joined us on Sunday.
As far as zooming and online Masses — these were totally new for me. It shows how creative we can be and how we are ready to respond to challenges that come our way.
AB: Other than the technological part of it, what adjustments did you make in how you presented Mass?
FTM: Again, for me, I had to make very few adjustments. Every time I celebrate the TV Mass, I do not think of the cameras in front of me but of the faithful people who will be joining me in this time of prayer. I picture people whom I know who regularly watch the Mass and am glad I can gather with them in prayer even though not in Church. I ask the Lord to hear their prayers as they join them to the prayers of the Mass. When I hear from people, I know that one of our goals is accomplished because they do feel a part of our praying community and look forward to joining with us again.
AB: Attendance at houses of worship of all faiths was suffering to varying degrees before covid. It’s worse now. How do you coax people into coming back to church in person?
FTM: Patience is what we need for people to hear the call in their hearts to rejoin the worshiping community. Sometimes, it is the invitation of friend; sometimes, it is the desire of someone in the family wanting to go to Church together; sometimes, it is a holiday or family occasion which brings them back — once back, they are glad to be there and taste what used to be a normal part of their lives. I believe that in the Holy Spirit’s time, they will be back.
AB: Let’s say I come to you, and I do not belong to any church, or I want to convert to Catholicism. What sort of words would you offer to convince me?
FTM: It would not be me convincing you to join the Church — God would be the one calling you. I would talk about what is motivating your feelings and your desire to join a church. Then, I would ask about what you might be looking for specifically in the Roman Catholic Church. I would be happy to answer any questions you might have; then, more than likely, I would ask you to think about our conversation and come back and we can talk a little more.
There is a process in our Church that nurtures people as they search for faith and membership in a Church — this may or may not lead them into the Catholic Church, but it does give them knowledge, awareness of God, and a foundation on which to build their faith-life.
AB: We’re in the middle of a period when there is a ground war raging in Europe, inflation is worse than it has been in nearly half a century, and our political system is as divided as it’s ever been. What sort of words have you/will you be offering to your congregations along those lines?
FTM: The war in the Ukraine is very sad. It has challenged many people to reflect on the injustice which is a part of our world and the constant thirst for power which seems to be a part of the human condition. To witness the loss of innocent life, to see the heroism of proud Ukrainians willing to protect their country and even die for it, and to see how something that is so horrible can also unite people, helps us understand the confusing world in which we live with successes and failure all around us. It points to the human need to analyze what our actions can do — before we enact them. It calls us to remember the importance of human dignity before we attempt to take one’s life; and it reminds us that prayer is a foundation point in bringing people together, teaching us love, and realizing that there is a high road on which God walks and we are to walk it with Him.
We stand for peace, the recognition of every person as a child of God, the need for mutual understanding, and the fact that violence does not resolve disagreements. People are generously helping the suffering people in Ukraine, and this stands as our witness to the Christian way.
AB: As we enter Lenten season, we are reminded of the sacrifices Jesus Christ made so that we would have a path to eternal life. What do you consider the most important element(s) of Jesus’s story/message?
FTM: Jesus generously became a human person like any of us. He was born and raised in this imperfect world and was not shielded from other’s imperfections. Despite mistreatments and sometimes outright rejection, Jesus did not stop loving us. Even as He hung dying on the cross, he did not condemn us. If anything, He loved us even more. Whatever came His way, Jesus accepted and continued to love people.
Similarly, as God witnessed His Son being murdered and dying on the cross, He did not stop loving the world He created. Unconditional divine love became the foundation of Jesus’ ministry in the world, and that is the love his followers have been asked to achieve and by which they are to live.
AB: Do you sometimes find yourself re-reading a part of the Bible and interpreting something differently than before?
FTM: Yes. Having studied Scripture throughout college and seminary, having preached homilies for over 46 years, having been part of Bible studies and taught the use of the Bible, I have found life experiences, other people’s questions, and a more developed Bible research has given me a variety of interpretation and messages. I do not find the Bible changing; I am the one changing and growing and becoming closer to God.
AB: You have been open with your congregation about your battles against cancer, having been diagnosed four times, if I’m not mistaken. How are you doing in your current treatment/recovery?
FTM: As I age, I find dealing with cancer becomes more of a challenge. It has been nine years since I was diagnosed. I have excellent doctors, nurses, and therapists. I find myself becoming weaker, I am more tired, and I tend to heal more slowly. I do not believe there is any way to deal with this but to accept it and move on.
Folks have been wonderfully supportive of me. They put up with my body’s changes and continue to accept me and assist me in many ways. I find myself being served by the very people I was sent to serve — and I believe we are all better because of it.
It is a strange experience but one that I believe God directs. I am not in pain, I am still capable of doing my job, I still enjoy the confidence of my Bishop, and I love what I do! My life continues, different, affected by cancer but not controlled by that disease. I sincerely believe that God will let me know when it is time to move on.
AB: Explain the importance of prayer in general and its role in helping you through your bouts with cancer.
FTM: Prayer is the uniting experience that brings everything together. At the high points in our life, we always pray — asking for help, thanking God for His assistance, lifting my spirit and the spirits of others experiencing the union of heaven and earth. During my cancer treatments, I am often praying not only for me, but for those caring for me, those who are going through treatments themselves, and for those who are frightened and afraid. Prayer seems to be that common thread that unites us all and, more importantly, unites us with God.
AB: You have touched so many lives in so many ways. What would you like people to remember about Father Thomas Mull more than anything else?
FTM: Ah, Alan, you stumped me. I have had the great privilege of being of service to many people. I have been invited to share some people’s most sensitive moments of their lives. I have held hands, prayed with folks, held new babies, blessed marriage unions, laughed, and cried (sometimes at the same time!). It has been a fulfilling, blessed life, and I am grateful.
I don’t know what people will remember about me. I really have never thought about it. I guess I don’t care as long as people know I cared!