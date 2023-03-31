Evening Editor Louise Hoffman Broach interviewed Geneva Mayor Steve Valentino, who faces a challenge from current Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan to keep his seat. Both are Democrats. Regan has been endorsed by the city’s Democratic Party Committee, while Valentino has been endorsed by the city’s Republican Party Committee and plans to force a June 27 primary for the Democratic line in the Nov. 7 general election. Last week, Hoffman Broach interviewed Regan, and now Valentino joins our series. Here is what Valentino had to say about what he loves about Geneva, why he is running for another term, and what he’s seen as his most important contributions to the city. The interview was conducted by email.
LHB: You are a Geneva native. What was it like growing up here and what are some of your favorite memories?
SV: I was fortunate to have a strong family upbringing at 106 Bennett St. in Geneva. The neighborhoods were vibrant and everyone knew each other. Playgrounds were very active, along with community organizations (churches, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, School systems and activities). In the mid- to late ’60s, I remember the Geneva community being very diverse, yet tight-knit. There was plenty of activity still supported by major employers like the Seneca Army Depot, Sampson Naval Air Base, American Can Co., etc. Geneva downtown and the plaza was full of retail that was supported by daily shopping, eating and entertainment. Much of this started to fade in the late ’70s through the mid-’90s.
Some of my favorite memories were vacationing in the Adirondacks, rivalries between Geneva High and DeSales High, swimming and picnicking at the Legion pool, hanging out with friends at Finks, the birth of my boys and raising them on State Street, being involved in youth sports with not just my boys but several neighborhood families, boating on Seneca Lake, sunsets and sunrises ... I could go on for hours!
LHB: What do you see as this area’s best attributes?
SV: It starts with our location on the north end of Seneca Lake and flows into the diverse neighborhoods. We are fortunate to have such a natural resource that is amazingly attractive. Throughout Geneva’s history, the area has brought opportunities for people of varied backgrounds and ethnicities to choose Geneva as their home. Geneva has had its ups and downs, but what holds steady is that we are a destination for people to visit, live, work, play and invest. Every community has its challenges, but Geneva has weathered many of them and continues to shine as a gem in the Finger Lakes Region. We have a strong workforce, and the combination of public-private investments in the last 20-plus years has created a resurgence in the community.
LHB: You have been on City Council a long time, as a councilor and then as mayor. What was your path into politics and why did decide to get involved in government in the first place?
SV: I was a councilor for 17 years in the 5th Ward and 3rd Ward. I am currently in my fourth year as mayor. After serving in the U.S. Army, I returned to Geneva and realized what a beautiful place I was born and raised in. Having two boys in the mid-’80s sparked my community involvement.
My father always told me that it wasn’t enough to be aware of what was going on, but to be involved. There are people that sit back and complain and then there are those that do their best to be part of the change to make the community better. So, with my family’s support, in 1996 I started my career on City Council.
LHB: What do you see as Geneva’s biggest challenges today? Have they changed significantly since you got elected to city government?
SV: Currently the biggest challenges we are facing is a community divide, property off the tax rolls (burdening those left to support the tax base), land availability for development, and controlling growth for the best value. When I started Council, Geneva was considered a “distressed city.” We were fortunate to have state support for several successful grants and economic development programs that landed Guardian Glass as a major employer. From there we have seen a solid success rate of grant funding that, coupled with private investment, continued a positive path for city improvements.
One thing that I see that is different and has specifically helped downtown is the investment in upper-floor premier housing. This helps making the financial health of those buildings to be improved and become profitable. The past thought process was to have the storefront carry the building, but that is not practical in today’s climate.
LHB: If you had the opportunity to fill a hypothetical wish list for the city, what would it look like, if money were no object?
SV: Wow, what a question! Let’s start with the state to provide us with more lake frontage leading to the (Seneca Lake) state park, rebuilding the sea wall and providing water access in that area. A beautiful, full-amenity marina. Infrastructure in the few remaining areas that could support housing development to entice developers to build without that burden. An infill of gap properties with sustainable housing replicating the starter homes built in the ’50s. Zero property tax for homeowners. Cornell to give the city the property at the technology park to market and develop with a partnership to leverage their expertise in the food and beverage industry. The railroad moved off the lakefront. The city and town to become one. Full correction for the inflow issues in our storm and sewer systems. Capital projects that have been on hold or delayed to be fully and quickly implemented. City Council chambers back at City Hall. Eliminate homelessness and food shortages.
Are you sorry you asked yet? The list would be endless.
LHB: What do you see as your greatest accomplishments in city government?
SV: No one person on Council can claim individual accomplishments. It takes five votes to get something working. So, the greatest successes have been accomplished when a Council works together for the good of the community. This does not come without state, federal and private support
Some notable impacts have been, early in my career there were several industrial sites that were abandoned and contaminated. We worked with state and federal representatives to leverage the brownfield sites remediation policies to clean them up. The stages of the lakefront improvement. Millions of dollars successfully acquired in grants. Revitalization of downtown. Demolition or rebuilding of deteriorated houses. Hopefully, staggered (Council) terms being implemented this November.
LHB: When you aren’t busy with government, what do you like to do? What kinds of hobbies do you have?
SV: I like spending time with family, which is so important. Watching the kids in their sports programs. Skiing. Traveling the world.
LHB: What is it about you that you want people to know that maybe they don’t?
SV: I would like to think people know me and what type of person I am. Sometimes, being a public figure, you get shots taken at you that are not always fair. There are people who can be disappointed in some decisions or actions, so they take the opportunity to emotionally lash out. I realized early in my career that you can’t satisfy everyone, but it is important to be a good representative, and that involves supporting a majority of the people who put you in that position, even when you might not fully agree.
I am the first to admit I am not perfect, but will always work hard and do my best.