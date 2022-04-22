Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with Seneca Watershed Steward Ian Smith. The timing certainly seems right: Today is Earth Day. Smith, who works out of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, has been overseeing the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization’s development of a Nine Element Plan. Here is what Smith had to say about the 9E plan, as well as other environmental issues:
AB: What prompted you to become as involved in the environment as extensively as you have, and specifically address the water quality of our lakes?
IS: I grew up in Western Maryland, near where the continental divide goes through Garrett County. On one side was Deep Creek Lake, which drains to the Mississippi River and where my folks have lived for 30 years. On the other was the Episcopal school I went to, near the banks of the Potomac River, which drains into the Chesapeake Bay.
As I learned more and more about the natural world, I became more and more aware of things like the decline of the Chesapeake Bay crab and oyster populations, and the impacts of acid mine drainage and hydrilla on Deep Creek. When I proved to be far better at and motivated by hydrology and chemistry courses rather than writing and history, my path forward just sort of became obvious.
AB: You are the steward of the Seneca Lake Watershed. What do your duties in that role entail?
IS: That is an answer that continues to evolve. I serve as the first steward, and as such there is no playbook to follow, so I try to play to my strengths and interests unless Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization members object to a particular course of action, which so far hasn’t happened.
I guess firstly, I see my role as a general avatar for the watershed and a point person on issues pertaining to water quality. Recognizing that I certainly do not have the comprehensive knowledge or capacity needed to address all our water-quality concerns on my own, I work to build partnerships and increase the combined capacity of the groups working to achieve the same goals as SWIO. Sometimes, that may entail taking the lead on the development and execution of a project; other times, that may just be connecting two people together or writing a support letter.
Projects I do lead can vary widely in scope, also, from planning and construction, to monitoring and outreach, and even research and development. At the end of the day, I think it is important that my role remain fluid so I can adapt to the shifting needs of the watershed community as best I can.
AB: You work out of the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. I may be exaggerating a bit, but John Halfman is sort of like a walking encyclopedia when it comes to Seneca Lake. How often do you bend his ear and what have you learned from him that has served you well?
IS: Both John and Lisa Cleckner have been enormously helpful and supportive of my role from the day I got here. Since I wasn’t from the area, nor had I worked within the Great Lakes watershed before, I faced a bit of a learning curve when it came to becoming knowledgeable about the local communities, geography and resources — all information that was critical to succeeding in this job. My position was initially funded through a two-year grant administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and when you’re on a ticking timeline like that, you feel pressure to go out and secure additional funding to move projects forward and keep SWIO alive. You need that foundational knowledge to be able to that though.
I was incredibly fortunate to have both Dr. Halfman and Dr. Cleckner available to drastically reduce that learning curve and start moving work forward, oftentimes in partnership with them. Just a couple weeks ago John shared some information he collected along the Keuka Outlet which I’ve already been able to integrate into an engineering project. There’s no doubt I’ll continue to lean on both for years to come.
AB: SWIO was formed seven years ago to preserve, protect, and remediate environmental concerns. Why is it so important to get all of the municipalities in the watershed on board, rather than only a few?
IS: Natural systems could care less about human-based boundaries like private property and town lines. If you are going to try to impose some sort of management structure onto something as nebulous as water, you’ve got to work within a different structure than our geopolitical one. The simple fact is the choices municipalities and landowners make regarding how we manage rainfall, stormwater runoff, streams, etc., has some level of impact on those around us and in the watershed.
There are over 40 municipalities and 37,000 individual land parcels in the watershed. If only a portion of those are working together toward a shared goal of improvement, it makes it that much harder to achieve, particularly if the remaining are unintentionally exacerbating the problem. In the end, when dealing with something as diffuse as water, small changes across a larger area are typically cheaper, more effective and easier to achieve than the alternative approach, so the more participation the better.
AB: You are overseeing the development of the Seneca Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan, or 9E Plan. What are its highlights, and what is its ultimate purpose?
IS: The distinguishing feature of a Nine Element Plan relative to traditional watershed plans like the one completed in 2015 is the requirement for quantitative analysis. With a 9E you have to quantify the load of pollution, in this case phosphorous, by sources and geographical location, and scenario test future conditions. We use models to do this; in this case the Soil and Water Assessment Tool, or SWAT model for short. The model isn’t without its limitations, but it helps you prioritize where to direct efforts and predict the impact of certain actions.
Not to be cynical, but at the end of the day the primary purpose of the 9E is to help us access additional funding and spend it more efficiently and effectively. Anyone interested in learning more about the 9E can find material including a draft document on the SWIO website. We are also hosting our final public outreach event on April 25 for those interested in attending either in person or virtual (more info about this on the website as well).
AB: Why do you think it took until now to devise a 9E plan, vs. 10 years ago, or 20, or even 50?
IS: Because they didn’t exist, frankly. The title “Nine Element” comes from the EPA and its section 319 Nonpoint Source Program, which identifies nine minimum elements needed for successful watershed planning. I’m not a historian, but my understanding is this framework and the requirement to develop quantitative targets for pollution reductions applied solely to waters subject to a Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL for short. A TMDL is very similar to a 9E but is regulatory in nature and applies only to waters identified as impaired.
Seneca and Keuka lakes are not impaired and do not require a TMDL. Part of the impetus to develop a 9E is increasing the odds of keeping it that way. However, the quantitative approach to watershed management with TMDLs, coupled with improvements in watershed models, has proven really effective. As a result, management agencies are now prioritizing this planning approach, and funding sources are less willing to direct funds to areas that lack it.
AB: Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, tend to the plague the Finger Lakes annually in the late summer and early fall. How much closer is SWIO, the Institute or other like organizations to pinpointing the exact cause(s) of HABs?
IS: That’s a really long and complicated answer, but in short, we are collectively getting closer. Based on various statistical analyses, nutrient levels — specifically, phosphorous levels in the case of freshwater systems — are still implicated as the principal driver. Increase the availability of phosphorous, particularly bioavailable phosphorous, and you increase the likelihood of HABs.
The absence or presence of quagga and zebra mussels is also a really important factor as they influence both the availability of phosphorous and the algal community structure. It’s probably not a coincidence that HABs weren’t reported on many of the Finger Lakes prior to the arrival of these mussels.
Temperature, wind and even lake orientation have also been shown to have an influence. What exact conditions allow for the formation of HABs in one specific spot on the lake vs. another is still a mystery, to my knowledge.
AB: Up to this point, SWIO has taken a neutral position on Greenidge Generation’s plans to expand its bitcoin mining operation in Yates County. Why has SWIO stayed neutral?
IS: SWIO’s current position on Greenidge is a reflection of its members and their desire for focusing on areas where there is joint consensus. In this case there were member communities that were concerned and opposed to Greenidge, others that were supportive, and still others that simply preferred to let the environmental review process be carried out and the thermal study completed prior to making a judgment one way or the other. With no consensus, neutrality became the position.
AB: Greenidge harvests water from Seneca Lake for cooling purposes before returning it to the lake at a net loss, and at a higher temperature than harvested. Is SWIO, the Institute or anyone else outside the company itself devoting resources to examine the potential impact on the lake’s ecosystem? If so, are there any results to share at this point?
IS: DEC mandated a thermal study be completed by a third party as part of Greenidge’s discharge permit. According to an ASA Analysis & Communication Inc. document titled “Greenidge Generating Facility Thermal Discharge Study Plan,” that study was scheduled to be completed by March 2022. I’m uncertain as to whether that target was met.
There are some citizen scientists and independent researchers who have collected temperature data of their own, but I’m not in a position to share or provide an analysis of it.
AB: How would you assess the overall state of the Seneca Lake watershed right now, on Earth Day 2022?
IS: In a word I would say OK. There are clearly some areas where we are seeing definitive improvements, such as with the reduction in sodium levels in the lake that likely started with the enactment of the Clean Water Act back in the ’70s. And, based on the output of the model built for the 9E project, I actually think the watershed overall is doing quite a good job at limiting nutrient runoff into the lake.
It just so happens we are facing some newish challenges that make the recent past and coming future concerning. The arrival of invasive species ranging from Hemlock Wooly Adelgid and Emerald Ash Borer, to Zebra and Quagga Mussels, have had a pronounced impact on the watershed ecology, and without a means to control or eliminate them it’s going to require a lot of extra effort to compensate for their presence. Then, of course, there is the elephant in the room of climate change and, in particular, the projected increase in both total rainfall and intense rainfall. You should never confuse weather for climate, but I think we are now seeing this occurring in real-time with events like the 2018 Lodi floods and October’s flooding in Geneva along Castle Creek becoming more common occurrences. Fortunately, there are tools available to adapt to this but we have a lot of work ahead of us.
AB: What do you hope will be the end goal of all of your work related to the Finger Lakes water quality and environment as a whole?
IS: I drafted a list of comprehensive goals for the watershed for inclusion in the 9E based on public input, so ultimately I’ll assess our progress toward achieving them as a referendum on my work. The impact of any individual can only go so far, so collective expansion of partnerships, capacity, knowledge and projects will be a good indicator that we are all on the right path.