On the next two Fridays, Evening Editor Louise Hoffman Broach will interview the candidates in the race for Geneva mayor: incumbent Steve Valentino and challenger and current Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan. Both are Democrats. Regan has been endorsed by the city’s Democratic Party Committee, while Valentino has been endorsed by the city’s Republican Party Committee and plans to force a June 27 primary for the Democratic line in the Nov. 7 general election. This week, Louise interviewed Regan; next Friday, Valentino joins our series. Here is what Regan had to say about what she loves about Geneva, why she is running for mayor, and what she hopes for the future of Geneva. The interview was conducted by email.
LHB: You are not a Geneva native. Where did you grow up and what brought you to the Finger Lakes?
JR: Though not born here (I can only blame my parents for that …), I have lived in Geneva over two-thirds of my life and consider Geneva my “hometown.” I grew up in Camillus, outside of Syracuse, and first came to Geneva to accept a dream job as writer/photographer for Hobart and William Smith Colleges. I stayed in Geneva through a job that involved commuting to Syracuse and later bypassed a few good opportunities to move.
It’s my “chosen spot,” to borrow a phrase from our Finger Lakes neighboring city.
LHB: What do you see as this area’s best attributes?
JR: The people who live here make Geneva what it is. I appreciate the full diversity of our population, which goes far beyond just race and ethnicity. We are a small city, but our profile reflects a larger place, with a “real world” feel. The city is filled with wonderful things: We have the Smith Opera House, a beautiful lakefront, and a wealth of interesting people with great ideas. As Geneva is small, it is a place where many of those ideas can actually take hold, leading to events like the Whale Watch of old, Rosé Soirée, Garlic Fest, and Cruisin’ Night of new, and much more. It is a place of great neighborhoods that can be worlds of their own. We lack a “cookie cutter” approach to homes, stores or events that happen here, which I very much appreciate.
LHB: You have been on City Council a few years now. What was your path into politics and why did you decide to get involved in government in the first place?
JR: My involvement was really a culmination of years of community service. I was honored to be asked to run in the Ward 3 and felt both ready and excited to take it on.
LHB: What do you see as Geneva’s biggest challenges today? How have they changed, or have they, since you got elected to city government?
JR: The challenges have remained constant, with high taxes and housing issues top of mind. The pandemic, which dominated our term, proved another blow to existing struggles. We need to work toward a stronger local economy and a community where all can live comfortably. We are a great, small city in a fabulous wine region, with amazing potential. We need to feel pride in our community and good government to move us forward.
LHB: If you had the opportunity to fill a hypothetical wish list for the city, what would it look like, if money were no object?
JR: Wow, what a fun question to consider. I would create affordable housing that is a part of the fabric of the city, and not a segregated section. I would tear down derelict houses that are blights in a neighborhood and build new homes in their place that are affordable to families of all different income levels. I would also look to create homes that offer first-floor living for seniors looking to downsize, and homes that are attractive to young professionals beginning their careers.
I’d work to build a true resource recovery park that allows for efficient handling of recyclables, organic waste, and the small amount of trash that remains when that is done right. I would include a store that sells used goods of all kinds, and offers jobs and job training to some of our underserved population. The town is already on this path, and I feel the city should be an active partner in these undertakings.
I’d somehow find a way to create and maintain a solid, reliable city calendar to better inform the community of all happening here!
More exotic thoughts:
I would build a pedestrian bridge across Routes 5&20 to the lakefront. It would be wide enough for food carts or trucks, little performance venues, potential mini-festival type offerings, art markets, etc.
Considering our challenges in terms of a city-owned beach, I would build a swimming pool at the lakefront, probably one with wave pool features that could help attract families.
I would consider attractions to the lake aimed at outdoor year-round recreation, without involving a lot of brick-and-mortar construction. Easy rental and tour opportunities in kayaking, canoe, paddleboard, fishing, etc. in the summer and cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter, alongside an outdoor ice rink. I could go on and on. Geneva has so much to offer.
LHB: What do you see as your greatest accomplishments in city government?
JR: My best efforts on a contentious Council in terms of legislation were in environmental issues, advocating for more earth-friendly practices and preparing us for the closing of the landfill. My most satisfying accomplishment, though, has been in communicating with constituents, advocating for them when they felt unheard or didn’t know where to go for help in a situation. I consistently held town hall meetings for my ward, answered virtually every call or email, wrote letters and columns to clarify positions and issues in the Finger Lakes Times, and visited people in their homes when requested. I attended every meeting, including those of my Council liaison assignment, the Green Committee. I have enjoyed every opportunity to learn more about Council and the issues before us, and was the only Council member in our four years together to attend the major legislative meetings in Albany, which are rich with educational and networking opportunities.
LHB: When you aren’t busy with government, what do you like to do? What kinds of hobbies do you have?
JR: I am still working as a photographer, and when not working as a photographer, I still like being one, so I spend time with photography when I can. I am a runner and of late have also enjoyed swimming at the Y. I love extended bike trips with friends or tour groups. I have much valued friendships, and enjoy hiking or XC skiing together. I have been a part of a wonderful book group for more than 25 years. I like to cook and share a meal with friends and family, especially in the summer, sitting by the lake. I absolutely love travel, especially with a camera in hand. And, of course, my favorite trip to take involves a visit with my grandson, who lives all too far away.
LHB: What is it about you that you want people to know that maybe they don’t?
JR: For all its challenges, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on Geneva City Council. I am running for mayor because I can see what role the mayor could be playing to create a productive, responsive Council, and I believe I could fulfill that role.
Jan Regan Age: 66 Resides: Castle Heights Neighborhood, Geneva Family: Husband, Chip; two adult sons, Benjamin and Peter; daughter-in-law, Sarah; grandson, Adrian, 2 Occupation: Photographer TV series you are watching: Nothing now, but would welcome suggestions! Books you are reading: Just finished “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver; just started “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell No. 1 thing on your bucket list: At the moment, becoming mayor of Geneva