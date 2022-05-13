This week Managing Editor Alan Brignall reached out to Jen Harris, one of the co-founders of Thrive to Survive and the director of the organization’s only annual fundraiser, the Middle Finger 5K. This year’s race returns to an in-person format with a 6 a.m. start slated for Saturday. Here is what Jen had to say about the organization, the race, her son’s battle against brain cancer, and more:
AB: Take us back to the origins of Thrive to Survive: When did you and Pam found the organization, and what were the motivating factors to create something of this nature, to provide financial assistance to adults being treated for cancer?
JH: Pam Venuti (my sister-in-law), Roseann Moffe, and I founded Thrive To Survive in 2012, shortly after Pam’s brother, Matt, passed away from brain cancer. In 2010, my son, Max, also had brain cancer as an almost 11-year-old. Having two people so close to us experience a similar disease was difficult. What was incredibly apparent was a lack of resources and support for adults with cancer, particularly in our area. Even today, many organizations support a particular kind of cancer — for example, breast or gynecological. However, few work with people regardless of the type of cancer.
We knew that even with good health insurance, having cancer is expensive. Co-pays, travel for treatment, and time off from work quickly adds up, and loss of wages can be detrimental. We wanted to reduce some of that burden so folks could concentrate on recovery and stress less about the financial cost associated with being/staying healthy.
AB: Along those lines, tell us how the Middle Finger 5K went from an idea to reality, and exactly why that name was chosen?
JH: As a working mom, early-morning runs were the only way to get exercise. When Thrive To Survive was thinking of ways to increase revenue so we could add more programs, expand our reach, and support more people, we knew we needed a large fundraiser.
On a whim, I thought about organizing an early-morning 5K. A few friends of mine and I always thought about opening a gift shop, and we were going to call it the Middle Finger — based on the location of Seneca Lake. When the 5K idea came up, it just made sense to call it the Middle Finger 5K.
Seneca Lake is one of the middle Finger Lakes, and metaphorically, we would love to tell cancer where to go!! I had never organized a 5K before, so it was an exciting learning opportunity. I didn’t anticipate it would bring in so many people that first year — we hoped for around 200, but capped it at 500, and sold out a month before the event! That first year, a dear friend joked that if I got people to sign up for a race at 6 a.m., he would donate $100. He is still not a morning person, but he doesn’t make that bet with me anymore! LOL!
AB: Going into this week, how many Middle Finger 5K registrations did you have, and how does that number compare to past events?
JH: We had a little over 800 people registered as of Monday. I was originally hoping our comeback event would have 2,000 people. How great would that be for our city?!
Compared to the last live event we had in 2019, we are down about 400 people. It has been a hard couple of years for everyone, and we are so grateful to have the support that we do and we look forward to seeing all of the folks this coming weekend!
AB: Can people continue to sign up through Friday, or has the sign-up deadline passed (and if people can still register, what is the best way to accomplish that)?
JH: We will keep registration open on Friday. We plan to be at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center from 4-8 p.m. on Friday for packet pickup and free tastings from Anthony Road Wine Co., Climbing Bines, Reinvention Brewing Co., and Fox Run Vineyards! Folks can register there or by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Geneva/MiddleFinger5K.
AB: A 6 a.m. start time is quite unusual for a 5K. What is the significance of running the race at that time of day?
JH: The significance is profound. For starters, 6 a.m. is just about the time the sun begins to rise on May 14 … and with each sunrise is the hope of a new day. Hope implies possibility. Hope certainly can keep you going during hard, difficult moments, like a challenging diagnosis. Hope is an active approach to whatever challenges people face, and so sunrise is a glorious way to start the day.
Additionally, cancer knows no clock. We GET to run or walk at 6 a.m., while many others may be on their way to an appointment, scan, or treatment. Plus, breakfast burritos taste better in the early morning!
AB: You mentioned to one of our reporters a few weeks back that despite Thrive to Survive’s efforts, the number of cancer diagnoses does not go down, meaning the financial need for those in treatment doesn’t go down, either. Do you have other potential fundraising ideas in store to help Thrive to Survive stockpile more funds?
JH: As a board, we are always thinking of ways to support our programming. We have collaborated with several businesses and written several grants to see what we can do to sustain these programs. We will have to see what is next for Thrive To Survive.
AB: Many in the Geneva community are familiar with your son Max’s battle against brain cancer. How hard is for you to believe it’s been 12 years since that diagnosis?
JH: It’s strange, I guess, and I am having trouble coming up with words. Sometimes just thinking about it gives me a lump in my throat.
Celebrating milestones often are a fine line between excitement and joy and unfathomable fear. There were moments when Max was first diagnosed when I was terrified to dream of the future for him, so 12 years later, as he is about to graduate with a master’s degree, felt impossible.
We certainly learned to love harder and find joy in everything. Each day after Max’s diagnosis on April 15, 2010, has been a celebration. As a family, we are so close, so when faced with other challenges we keep things in perspective. Every day we realize how blessed we are as we know personally too many people who haven’t had that same outcome. I must also recognize that there are now stretches of time that go by where we don’t think about it at all, which is so nice.
We are forever grateful to those that helped carry us to today: the medical professionals, our rallying team of family, friends, and many we never met, along with the endless love and belief in miracles!!
AB: You share many of your thoughts about Max and your family’s journey on the Thrive to Survive website. Ultimately, what about Max’s fight inspired you the most, and what about it continues to impact you today?
JH: Max had the diagnosis, but the way he and his brother, Jack, endured all that was thrown at them in a short time was a learning opportunity for me. Together, they showed me the real meaning behind hope, perseverance, and miracles. They are two of the most compassionate, kind, loving, and courageous human beings. They showed dignity and grace during very, very difficult times — with schedules disrupted, plans canceled, and life uprooted. They both have touched and enriched the lives of so many.
I keep a few things close to me on my desk to remind me to live each day to the fullest. One is a note Jack wrote to himself — a little self-empowerment, so to speak, when he was going to spend some time with his cousins at an amusement park while Max was in the hospital. He wrote things like “don’t forget phone charger,” “only go on rides you want to,” “remember you have snacks so you don’t have to buy a lot,” and “take this with you.” But he also wrote, “stick up for yourself,” “don’t be afraid to call home,” and “don’t let other people tell you what to do.” It reminds me of how difficult it was for him too. He handled each challenge like a champion.
The other is the printout of the “chemo cocktail” Max had. Whenever I feel like I am having a bad day, these put things in perspective.
AB: Speaking of Max, I believe he graduated from Hobart last year, correct? What is he up to these days?
JH: Max graduated Summa Cum Laude with his bachelor’s degree in May 2021, and will graduate with his master’s on May 22, 2022.
AB: When you talk to someone battling cancer who is despondent about his or her situation, what words of encouragement do you offer?
JH: We just let them know they are not alone. As an organization, we work hard to build relationships and listen to what their needs are. When we are able, we work to provide those. We find that showing they are supported goes a long way.
AB: As someone whose life has been impacted by cancer to the degree yours has, how often have you caught yourself asking the question, why is there no cure for ANY cancer as yet?
JH: Well, I understand it must be frustrating for researchers and doctors too. Cancer is complex and is an umbrella term for hundreds of diseases, which is why there will probably never be one cure. In my understanding, each broad type has many subtypes that all look and behave differently, and each cell can mutate different, and cancer cells are really good at surviving … so there isn’t an easy solution.
In Max’s case, his cancer is so rare that there will never be proper funding to research his exact cancer. Max was the 19th kid in a study that started in 1998 when he was diagnosed in 2010. It can be disheartening to think that there haven’t been gains, but it is important to remember we have come a long way.
AB: How long do you see yourself staying actively involved in Thrive to Survive?
JH: Thrive To Survive is near and dear to our hearts, and we know we have made an incredible difference for so many people. It has been an amazing 10 years, and we are in awe of how many people we have helped starting the organization from the ground up. We are so grateful for the love and support our sponsors and community have shown us.
As a small board of four people, it is challenging to maintain all that we do. We expect to continue as long as we are continuing to make a positive difference. I am honored to be a small part of what we do!
AB: Is there anything about the organization or Middle Finger 5K we didn’t touch on you feel is important to point out?
JH: The Middle Finger 5K is more than just a race. It is a morning of celebration, camaraderie, and hope! Our Thrive To Survive members become like family. We could not provide the services and programs without support from the community, so thank you for believing in us for the past 10 years!!