On the final Friday of Women’s History Month, it seemed like a perfect time to highlight someone who is involved with women’s achievement. Managing Editor Alan Brignall conducted an email interview with Jennifer Gabriel, the executive director of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls. Here is what Jen had to say about the Hall’s ongoing renovation of its new home, women’s history and achievements, and what lies ahead:
AB: Many folks are aware of the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s move from Fall Street to the former Seneca Knitting Mill building on the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. How are the renovations progressing?
JG: The next stage of work begins this year and includes the addition of an elevator and an internal stairwell that will provide access to the upper floors of the Seneca Knitting Mill and allows for expansion into those spaces. Outside, we’ll begin work to restore the smokestack and bell tower.
We’re grateful for support from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the Environmental Protection Fund, the New York State Council on the Arts, and other granting agencies. We also couldn’t be more grateful to our private funders. Philanthropy has played — and will continue to play — a critical role in the building’s restoration and accessibility features.
AB: What parts of the project essentially are complete, and what remains to be done?
JG: The first floor is complete and open to the public with a series of introductory exhibits. Once the elevator and stairwell are done, we’ll finish the remaining three floors to encompass exhibit and gathering spaces that allow us to highlight the stories of our 300+ inductees and inspire guests who come from across the globe to stand among these great women.
AB: Renovating a building as old as the Knitting Mill presents a variety of challenges you might not see with a newer structure. Is there an obstacle or obstacles contractors have encountered that might surprise the average person?
JG: When we originally acquired the Seneca Knitting Mill, its walls had begun to bow out at the roof line. Cables were installed to help pull the walls straight, and they had to be tightened regularly, just a couple of centimeters at a time. If you had one of those dreaded palate extenders as a kid, that’s essentially exactly what this was, except it worked in reverse.
Another interesting fact about the Seneca Knitting Mill is its floors. As a woolen mill that operated for 155 years, its floors are saturated with lanolin, a natural wax secreted by sheep. The upper floors of the Mill have not yet been restored, and on hot and humid days, you can actually see the lanolin seeping out of the wood. This entire endeavor has been a labor of love … and a learning experience.
AB: Is there a target date for all of the planned renovations to be finished, and will it require additional funding on top of what has been generated thus far?
JG: We are working within a two- to three-year timeline for the completion of renovations to the existing Mill. The work is very much dependent upon our ability to raise the necessary funds, including the matching dollars we need to secure as a part of our grant obligations. With the steep rise in construction costs and materials, the final goal can feel like a moving target.
That said, I’m confident that together we will make it happen. Our board, community, inductees, and donors are deeply committed to this work and to seeing it through.
Looking to the future, the broad plan is to eventually add an addition to the Seneca Knitting Mill that will be able to house a welcome center, a gift shop, administrative offices, and perhaps a café.
AB: How long have you served in your current position, and describe the challenges and feelings you’ve experienced heading the most important shrine to women’s achievement not only in our country, but perhaps the world?
JG: I joined the Hall in July 2021. It’s humbling, exhilarating, exciting, and (yes, at times) overwhelming. That said, it’s not a bad kind of overwhelming at all. As you say, the National Women’s Hall of Fame is already a national and global treasure. There is also so much opportunity and potential for its extraordinary future. Regardless of your gender, age, or background, your passions can be fed by learning the stories of our inductees.
I promise you that there is at least one inductee who will inspire you. Some of them you may already know, like Amelia Ehrhart or Harriet Tubman. And others you may not know as well. Virginia Apgar’s work with newborn infants has saved literally millions of lives. Barbara Rose Johns Powell’s story became one of the five cases reviewed by the Supreme Court during the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education case. Sarah Deer, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma, continues to work tirelessly to end violence against women. Maggie Kuhn, born here in Upstate New York, fought against age discrimination, famously saying, “old people and women constitute America’s biggest untapped and undervalued human energy source.”
I feel fortunate to be surrounded by these amazing women and their legacies every day. When I have a hard or long day, I look to these women to keep me moving forward toward a bigger goal. Storytelling is how history comes alive, and I learn something new from our Inductees’ stories every single day.
AB: How can people donate to the Hall of Fame?
JG: One of the best parts of my job is matching the passions and interests of our donors to one of the Hall’s priorities. From obvious capital projects at the Mill to developing free, national programming for diverse audiences, to hosting special events like Induction Weekend, there are so many opportunities for donors to make an impact at a local, regional, and even national level.
We are a historically volunteer-led organization, meaning we would not be where we are today without the commitments of time and talent from our volunteer docents and ambassadors, board and committee members, nominations judges, and so much more. There are many ways to make a difference, and I always welcome that conversation. Email admin@womenofthehall.org or call us at (315) 568-8060.
AB: Seneca Falls is the “Birthplace of the Women’s Rights Movement.” Have you been able to grasp the enormity of that designation?
JG: Having grown up in the Finger Lakes, I remember first learning about the Women’s Rights Movement in grade school. We looked at a map in history class with my school on one side of Cayuga Lake and Seneca Falls on the other. That was the first time I understood that important historical events were not just things that happened in Boston or Washington, D.C. They also happened right here in the Finger Lakes. I feel that same sense of awe and appreciation today.
The National Women’s Hall of Fame’s home sits on the banks of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, which was a driver for many important conversations and social movements. Across the canal is the Wesleyan Chapel, which is where the Declaration of Sentiments was signed. We get to walk the same streets as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Even better? We get to call this area our home!
AB: Kamala Harris is our vice president. The New York Yankees named a woman to coach one of their minor league teams, part of a growing trend of women being hired in coaching and management positions in men’s sports. And, the U.S. women’s national soccer team has achieved equal pay with their male counterparts. What are your thoughts on those and other recent women’s achievements?
JG: Even though I love working with my hands and am fairly skilled at most things involving physical labor, I never considered that I could make a living in fields like construction or firefighting. I was lucky that I grew up with parents who told me I could pursue whatever I wanted, and I am, of course, thrilled with how my career evolved. But I do sometimes wonder what would be different if I’d known some jobs weren’t just for “boys. Anytime a woman is able to achieve success in a traditionally male-dominated field, it paves the way for others to follow, succeed, and thrive.
I think it’s also important for us to recognize and remember that trailblazers are nearly always surrounded by others who may be just as influential but who aren’t in the public spotlight. I love reading behind-the-scenes stories about women who broke through glass ceilings because they were strong leaders who inspired the people around them to work together to make it happen. Indra Nooyi, who will be formally Inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in September, released a book last fall and makes a point to credit her family, former bosses, mentors, and friends for the roles they played in her successes.
AB: In terms of equal pay, women still lag behind men in the broader employment spectrum. Is this the single-most important women’s issue that needs to be rectified, or is it something else?
JG: Equal pay is a critical issue within an ocean of critical issues. A lot has changed for the better since the passage of the 19th Amendment, but we have not yet achieved true equality.
There are so many obstacles that women, especially women of color, continue to face in every facet of life. From healthcare disparities to access to voting booths, there are a lot of issues that still need to be addressed. We need to keep chipping away at these challenges and not let their magnitude dampen our spirits.
One thing I’ve had to learn is that the changes we influence as individuals often feel imperfect or insufficient, but if they move us in the right direction, we are making progress.
AB: As for the Hall of Fame, do you envision being in your current position for the long haul, or is life simply too unpredictable for you to know for certain?
JG: I accepted this position with the hope that it’s my forever job. I can’t imagine a better alignment between the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s mission and my own passions and experiences. It’s only been eight months, and I learn so much every day.
I am surrounded by one of the best teams I can possibly imagine. Each of our sxi staff members and all of our volunteers bring a unique perspective to conversations. We have deliberately created a culture that supports creativity, vulnerability, and calculated risk-taking. Early on, we identified our values as a team and we strive to live by them every day. I’ve built teams at previous jobs, but this one is second to none. I am also grateful to our Board of Directors who span the nation and are active, dedicated, and brilliant problem solvers and advocates for our mission.
AB: What is the one can’t-miss exhibit/item/display in the Hall of Fame right now?
JG: One of my favorite exhibits challenges some of the facts you think you know. For example, Hillary Clinton is often lauded as the first woman to break the glass ceiling by running for U.S. president. In fact, she had predecessors, including Victoria Woodhull in 1872 and Shirley Chisholm in 1972.
AB: What words of advice would you give any woman aspiring to achieve greatness?
JG: You will experience both great achievements and disappointing setbacks in your journey to achieve whatever you define as “greatness.” Learning the stories of the National Women’s Hall of Fame inductees will help ensure those inevitable setbacks don’t derail you.
Regardless of who you are and what you want to accomplish, keep at it every day. Always surround yourself with people who believe in you and support your dreams.